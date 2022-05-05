Skip to main content

Sergio Garcia Lets Loose After Lost Ball: 'I Can't Wait to Leave This Tour'

The Spaniard may have showed his hand on interest in the Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour after an errant tee shot at the Wells Fargo Championship.

Sergio Garcia’s frustration on the golf course Thursday may have led to him inadvertently blurting out some future plans as he argued about a ruling concerning the time it took him to find a lost ball.

Playing the 10th hole at TPC Potomac in the opening round of the Wells Fargo Championship, Garcia blew his tee shot well left into a tall, grassy area that had a dry creek bed.

Unable to find the ball in the allotted time, Garcia was assessed a penalty – which he vehemently opposed with the rules official, asserting that he had not yet begun the search – you are allowed 3 minutes from when you arrive at the vicinity of the ball.

And he was then overheard on the video: “I can’t wait to leave this tour … just a couple of more weeks until I don’t have to deal with you anymore.’’

Garcia, 42, the 2017 Masters champion, who has 11 PGA Tour victories as well as 16 on the European Tour, is believed to be among those considering playing in the LIV Golf Invitational Series, which has its first event outside of London next month.

Although players must seek a release from the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour (formerly European Tour), a LIV spokesman said more than 100 players have expressed interest in registering for the first event, which will have a field of just 48 players and a $25 million purse.

LIV Golf has not announced the players who have registered, pending the tours granting releases. Phil Mickelson acknowledged last week he had sought a release, as did Robert Garrigus previous to that.

Garcia ended up making a par on the hole and later holed an approach shot for an eagle at the par-4 15th hole.

