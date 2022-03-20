Shaun Norris Claims First Win on DP World Tour

The 39-year-old South African birdied three of the last five holes to win at the inaugural Steyn City Championship.

Shaun Norris, 39, won for the first time on the DP World Tour Golffile/Thos Caffrey

JOHANNESBURG — South Africa’s Shaun Norris claimed his first title on the DP World Tour after losing his overnight lead and then fighting back to reclaim it on the penultimate hole at the Steyn City Championship on Sunday.

Norris, 39, finished with a 70 to win by three shots at 25 under par.

Compatriot Dean Burmester (69) was second after he had snatched the lead and appeared on course to take the title in Johannesburg.

Norris, who was four clear overnight, saw Burmester charge ahead on the opening nine. But Norris made four birdies coming in, including three in his last five holes.

He had the lead again after his birdie on No. 17, and Burmester’s challenge fell away on the same hole with a double bogey.

Another South African, Oliver Bekker, was tied for third with Germany’s Matti Schmid.

The Steyn City Championship was making its debut on the tour schedule.