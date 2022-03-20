Skip to main content

Shaun Norris Claims First Win on DP World Tour

The 39-year-old South African birdied three of the last five holes to win at the inaugural Steyn City Championship.
Winner Shaun Norris holds the Steyn City Championship trophy.

Shaun Norris, 39, won for the first time on the DP World Tour

JOHANNESBURG — South Africa’s Shaun Norris claimed his first title on the DP World Tour after losing his overnight lead and then fighting back to reclaim it on the penultimate hole at the Steyn City Championship on Sunday.

Norris, 39, finished with a 70 to win by three shots at 25 under par.

Compatriot Dean Burmester (69) was second after he had snatched the lead and appeared on course to take the title in Johannesburg.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Norris, who was four clear overnight, saw Burmester charge ahead on the opening nine. But Norris made four birdies coming in, including three in his last five holes.

He had the lead again after his birdie on No. 17, and Burmester’s challenge fell away on the same hole with a double bogey. 

Another South African, Oliver Bekker, was tied for third with Germany’s Matti Schmid.

The Steyn City Championship was making its debut on the tour schedule.

Winner Shaun Norris holds the Steyn City Championship trophy.
News

Shaun Norris Claims First Win on DP World Tour

By Associated Press18 seconds ago
riley valspar
News

PGA Tour Rookie Davis Riley Shoots 9-Under 62, Takes Valspar Championship Lead

By Associated Press21 hours ago
thomas-riley valspar
News

Justin Thomas, Sam Burns Have the Leaders in Their Sights at Valspar Championship

By Mike Purkey22 hours ago
Greg Norman looks on during the 2020 QBE Shootout in Naples, Florida.
News

Saudi-Backed Golf League Announces 2022 Schedule, with Four U.S. Events

By Bob HarigMar 18, 2022
Justin-Thomas-Valspar
News

Frustrated By Title Drought, Justin Thomas is Angry and Motivated at Valspar Championship

By Bob HarigMar 18, 2022
Golf with Jay Delsing - Article
News

Ellen Port Is Right There With the Greats

By Jay DelsingMar 18, 2022
Course of Life Podcast
News

Listen: Records Are Falling on the LPGA Tour

By Michael Russell and Alex LauzonMar 18, 2022
Sam Burns tees off in the first round of the 2022 Valspar Championship.
News

Sam Burns Picks Up Right Where He Left Off at Valspar, in 4-way Tie for Lead

By Associated PressMar 17, 2022
Balls in the Air - Charlie Rymer
Podcasts

LA Golf Dares to Be a Different Kind of Golf Gear Company

By Charlie RymerMar 17, 2022