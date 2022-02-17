Skip to main content
Slugger White Has His Say on Rules

On the Rules of Golf, White, a longtime PGA Tour official, knows a thing or two and he has plenty of stories that add to color to typical black and white decisions.
Golf with Jay Delsing - Article

Through a 40-year career as a PGA Tour rules official, Carlton “Slugger” White II accumulated quite a few stories, including about his first ruling that was with Jack Nicklaus. He joins Jay Delsing to share the details of that encounter and other stories.  

White also discusses his new role as vice president of rules and competition management for LIV Golf Investments, the Greg Norman-led company that has invested in the Asian Tour and proposes to create a new golf league.

To listen, click above. For more "Golf with Jay Delsing" episodes on the Morning Read Podcast Network, click here

golf rulesSlugger White

