Game On! Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka Will Face Off in Next 'Match'

The Bryson DeChambeau-Brooks Koepka feud broiled throughout the summer. Now they'll square off in Las Vegas in the latest made-for-TV match-play event. Here are the details.

Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka will settle their feud at the upcoming edition of "The Match" in Las Vegas. USA Today

A made-for-television match between Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka at the Wynn Las Vegas Resort is close to being official. For weeks, multiple sources have reported about ongoing conversations between all involved, but only as of today was it officially confirmed to happen Friday, Nov. 26, the day after Thanksgiving, at the Wynn Golf Club's Tom Fazio course on the Las Vegas Strip.

The match is scheduled for 12 holes of match-play format and will tee off at 4 pm EST. The Match will be televised by TNT and simulcast on TBS, TruTV and HLN. The 12-hole format is being used because a source said it will be the most impactful.

The announcement returns the Match to its roots -- the first Match was staged in November 2018, when Phil Mickelson defeated Tiger Woods in a $9 million showdown at Las Vegas's Shadow Creek. The latest rendition returns to the city that glitters.

This is the first Match-series event that won’t include Mickelson, but sources say Mickelson will almost certainly be involved in some capacity. DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers teamed up to defeat Mickelson and Tom Brady in July in the latest installment of the Match.

Koepka and DeChambeau have been famously feuding over the last few months, but seemingly put aside their differences at the 2021 Ryder Cup to help the United States team defeat Europe 19-9.

Now, the two major champions will settle their differences on the greens and fairways of Las Vegas. The Match will be televised by Turner sports and more details will be announced in the coming days and weeks.

During a Ryder Cup press conference, DeChambeau alluded to “something fun“ between him and Koepka coming soon. It is apparent that he was referring to this match.

Koepka and DeChambeau hugged it out at the end of the victorious US Ryder Cup press conference to make amends, but there will likely still be some lingering feelings to fuel the Match come November.