Thomas Pieters Gets Rare Putting Mulligan After Being Distracted Mid-Stroke

The Belgian hit behind his putt after being startled on third green during the French Open's second round. Rule 13.1d, adopted in 2019, allowed him to take a redo.

Thomas Pieters benefited from a 3-year-old rule during the French Open's second round. Golffile

Thomas Pieters received a bizarre—but apparently correct—ruling on Friday during the second round of the French Open when he was distracted while putting, basically chunked the putt on the green just a few feet, and was allowed to do it over.

Pieters, 30, of Belgium, had a putt in excess of 30 feet on the 3rd hole at Le Golf National outside of Paris. He addressed his ball, started the stroke and was startled by a fan who either coughed or yelled. Pieters told rules officials that he tried to stop the stroke, and it appears he hit behind the ball and only moved it a few feet.

The rules official agreed with Pieters, allowed him to replace the ball and take the stroke again. He then two-putted for par.

According to Rule 13.1d, which was adopted in 2019 and basically allows players who mistakenly hit the ball during a practice stroke to replace it without penalty, there is no penalty if you accidentally cause the ball to move.

The rule states you must replace it in the approximate spot and place a ball mark to mark that approximate spot.

From various replays, it appears that Pieters, indeed, was trying to stop his stroke, and the fact that ball only traveled a few feet would suggest as much. Pieters was interviewed on Sky Sports afterward.

"I was over the ball, and went back, and the kid coughed," Pieters said. "I went to stop but I didn’t hit the ball."

Apparently Pieters was trying to stop when the putter made contact and his intent was not to hit the ball.