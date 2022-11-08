Tiger Woods is back on the bag for his son, Charlie, and the photos and videos of the 15-time major champion sporting a caddie bib will make your day.

Tiger was first spotted caddying for Charlie back in July, when the 13-year-old fired a career-low 68, helping him secure a top-five finish at the Notah Begay III Last Chance Regional. Now Charlie is teeing it up in the 12–13 division at the NB3 Junior Golf Championship, with dad looping once again.

In this surreal video of Charlie hitting his first tee shot at Koasati Pines Golf Club, it’s clear as day where the teen’s regimented pre-shot routine and PGA Tour-esque mannerisms come from. He’s a carbon copy of his father, right down to the way he approaches the ball. The video pans over to a golf cart, where Tiger is spotted wearing a custom caddie bib and driving off with his son’s clubs.

Tiger has been recovering from severe leg injuries sustained in a February 2021 single-car accident. Both instances in which Tiger has accompanied his son on the course, he has taken a golf cart.

This up-close photo of the five-time Masters champion’s caddie outfit made its rounds on Twitter. Max Homa even chimed into the social media frenzy, pointing out how intimated Charlie’s playing partners must feel with Tiger caddying in their group.

The golf world fell in love with Charlie and Tiger’s captivating on-course dynamic back in 2020 when the father-son duo first competed in the PNC Championship together. The PNC is an annual PGA Tour-sponsored event where major champions team up with a member of their family and compete for a team title. Charlie and Tiger are expected to play once again next month at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando.

