Tiger Woods Commits to Pro-Am in Ireland Before British Open

The JP McManus Pro-Am boasts a strong field of major championship winners and Tiger Woods goes back many years with its founder, an Irish billionaire.

Tiger Woods' playing calendar for July is starting to fill up. Michael Madrid/USA Today

Tiger Woods will play in the two-day JP McManus Pro-Am in Ireland, the week prior to the British Open at St. Andrews, according to an announcement via the tournament’s Twitter account.

Woods, 46, who finished 47th last week at the Masters in his first official tournament since a serious car crash led to significant injuries to his right leg 14 months ago, said Sunday after the final round at Augusta National that he would be playing at the Old Course for the 150th playing of the British Open.

The JP McManus Pro-Am is July 4-5 and Woods played it in 2000, 2005 and 2010. It is typically played every five years but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament is at Adare Manor, site of the 2027 Ryder Cup.

McManus is an Irish billionaire who struck up a relationship with Woods over the years.

“Tiger has been a great friend and avid supporter of the Pro-Am for a very long time, and we are absolutely thrilled he has committed to play once again in the tournament,’’ McManus said in a statement. “His presence at Adare Manor will undoubtedly bring huge excitement to the thousands of spectators, and we are very grateful to him for giving up his free time to be with us.’’

Other players who have committed to the tournament are Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa, Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson. Presumably, many will head to the Scottish Open late that week in Gullane, which is now a PGA Tour co-sponsored event sponsored by Genesis – which is the title sponsor for the event run by Woods’ foundation outside of Los Angeles.

Woods is not expected to play the Scottish Open due to his physical limitations. It is possible he stays in Ireland or heads to St. Andrews to practice. In 2010, he returned home after the event before heading back over the Atlantic for the Open, which was also at St. Andrews that year.