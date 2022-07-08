Tiger Woods to Join Celebration of Champions Field at St. Andrews

Three-time British Open champion to help kick off proceedings for the 150th edition at The Old Course. Reigning Open champion Collin Morikawa, Anna Nordqvist, Rory McIlroy and Lee Trevino also scheduled to play.

Tiger Woods has won two of his three British Open titles at St. Andrews. Orlando Ramirez | USA Today Sports

Tiger Woods will play alongside Rory McIlroy, 2018 British Women’s Open champion Georgia Hall and Lee Trevino, 82, the winner of the 1971-72 British Opens, on Monday in a four-hole Celebration of Champions event to kick off the 150th British Open at St. Andrews.

Woods, who completed the career grand slam by capturing the 2000 Open at the Old Course, also won at St. Andrews in 2005 and at Royal Liverpool in 2006.

"This is going to be a special week of golf and having many of the sport’s great champions and future stars play in this event is a great way to mark this historic championship," Woods said in a statement. “St. Andrews has such a unique atmosphere, and I’m looking forward to playing in front of the fans again and on a course that holds fantastic memories for me.’’

Woods, 46, has been pointing toward this Open all year as he recovers from severe injuries to his lower right reg stemming from a February 2021 car crash. He finished 47th at the Masters and withdrew from the PGA Championship after the third round.

He said earlier this week he had planned to play the U.S. Open last month but was “physically unable" to do so. Woods arrived in Europe early, playing the JP McManus Pro-Am in Ireland on Monday and Tuesday. He was also spotted playing with McIlroy, the 2014 Open champion, at Ballybunion in Ireland on Thursday.

The Celebration of Champions covers four holes — the 1st, 2nd, 17th and 18th — at The Old Course. Woods played in the event in 2015 and 2010.

Reigning champion Collin Morikawa will hit the first shot on Monday and play with AIG Women’s Open champion Anna Nordqvist, Jess Baker, who won the Women’s Amateur Championship last month, and Asia-Pacific Amateur champion Keita Nakajima.

The rest of the field will be announced Monday morning. Woods’ group will be the last off at 5:05 p.m local time on Monday.