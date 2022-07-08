Skip to main content

Tiger Woods to Join Celebration of Champions Field at St. Andrews

Three-time British Open champion to help kick off proceedings for the 150th edition at The Old Course. Reigning Open champion Collin Morikawa, Anna Nordqvist, Rory McIlroy and Lee Trevino also scheduled to play.
Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods has won two of his three British Open titles at St. Andrews. 

Tiger Woods will play alongside Rory McIlroy, 2018 British Women’s Open champion Georgia Hall and Lee Trevino, 82, the winner of the 1971-72 British Opens, on Monday in a four-hole Celebration of Champions event to kick off the 150th British Open at St. Andrews.

Woods, who completed the career grand slam by capturing the 2000 Open at the Old Course, also won at St. Andrews in 2005 and at Royal Liverpool in 2006.

"This is going to be a special week of golf and having many of the sport’s great champions and future stars play in this event is a great way to mark this historic championship," Woods said in a statement. “St. Andrews has such a unique atmosphere, and I’m looking forward to playing in front of the fans again and on a course that holds fantastic memories for me.’’

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Woods, 46, has been pointing toward this Open all year as he recovers from severe injuries to his lower right reg stemming from a February 2021 car crash. He finished 47th at the Masters and withdrew from the PGA Championship after the third round.

He said earlier this week he had planned to play the U.S. Open last month but was “physically unable" to do so. Woods arrived in Europe early, playing the JP McManus Pro-Am in Ireland on Monday and Tuesday. He was also spotted playing with McIlroy, the 2014 Open champion, at Ballybunion in Ireland on Thursday.

The Celebration of Champions covers four holes — the 1st, 2nd, 17th and 18th — at The Old Course. Woods played in the event in 2015 and 2010.

Reigning champion Collin Morikawa will hit the first shot on Monday and play with AIG Women’s Open champion Anna Nordqvist, Jess Baker, who won the Women’s Amateur Championship last month, and Asia-Pacific Amateur champion Keita Nakajima.

The rest of the field will be announced Monday morning. Woods’ group will be the last off at 5:05 p.m local time on Monday.

Tags
terms:
2022 British Open

Tiger Woods
News

Tiger Woods to Join Celebration of Champions Field at St. Andrews

By Bob Harig19 seconds ago
Doug Sanders' fateful putt to win the 1970 British Open at St. Andrews misses to the right of the hole.
News

52 Years Ago at St. Andrews, Doug Sanders Watched British Open Glory Slide By

By Peter Kaufman3 hours ago
from-the-inbox-logo
News

Morning Read Mailbag: LIV Broadcasts, LIV Hypocrisy, and ... More LIV

By Morning Read Staff3 hours ago
unnamed-9
Gear

A Look at What Players Are Wearing at the British Open

By Janice Ferguson5 hours ago
Summer golf apparel PalmCo, Fiori, Radmor, Renwick
Gear

Summertime Heat? This Cool and Stylish Apparel Is All You Need

By Janice Ferguson5 hours ago
The Grill Room Golf Show Podcast with Bob and Jay
Podcasts

Reviewing the Wire-to-Wire John Deere Winner, and an Eye On St. Andrews

By Bob Bubka and Jay Randolph Jr.15 hours ago
Alex Cejka wins 2021 Senior PGA
News

Alex Cejka Takes Early Lead at Senior Players Championship at Firestone

By Associated Press19 hours ago
Cameron Tringale is pictured at the 2022 U.S. Open.
News

Cameron Tringale, Still Seeking His First PGA Tour Win, Opens with 61 in Scotland

By Associated Press21 hours ago
Rory McIlroy is pictured during his first round at the 2022 U.S. Open.
News

Rory McIlroy Advocating for Golf Tours to Meet and Try to Settle 'Messy' Situation

By Alex MiceliJul 7, 2022