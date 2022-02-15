Tour Edge Makes Tweaks With Exotics 722 Irons

Think enhancements, not overhauls, when talking about Tour Edge's new Exotics 722 irons. Then think game improvement.

Tour Edge's new Exotics 722 irons come in two player models — C (competition) for more skilled players and E (extreme) for mid- to high-handicap players. Tour Edge

Tour Edge Exotics 722 Irons

E722

Range: 4-SW.

Retail: $114.99 each in graphite, $799.99 for 7-piece set; $99.99 each in steel, $699.99 for 7-piece set.

C722

Range: 3-AW.

Retail: $144.99 each in graphite, $999.99 for 7-piece set; $129.99 each in steel, $899.99 for 7-piece set.

C722 Ti-Utility Iron

Lofts (right-handed only): 17, 19, 22, 25 degrees.

Retail: $199.99.

Available: Pre-order Feb. 16; retail March 5.

Tour Edge is back in 2022 with its Exotics iron models with more tweaks than big changes over the company’s 721 models. They’re designated, just like the Exotics metalwoods and hybrids, E for Extreme and C for Competition.

Where these differ is that the E722 is probably best aimed at mid-handicap players. They’re not super game-improvement clubs but have a little more beef than what we’ve come to know as a players distance club. In other words, somewhere in the middle.

The E722 has a traditional shape with a thicker top line and more offset than a players distance iron and is full of technology. It has a 360-degree undercut in a steel body that, according to the company, lowers the center of gravity (CG) for higher launch and higher ball speed.

The company’s Vibrcor, which is a thermoplastic urethane (TPU), is positioned deep in the undercut that the company says enhances both feel and distance. The E722 also utilizes Tour Edge’s Diamond Face VFT, which the company says produces a mini-trampoline effect across all of the face for an expanded sweet spot. For added distance, the E722s are power-lofted with a pitching wedge loft in a hefty 42 degrees.

The C722 is aimed at more skilled players and the company has reduced the size by 15 percent, compared with the C721, with a shorter blade length and a thinner top line. The C722 is a hollow body clubhead, which we identify these days with a players distance iron.

Tour Edge Exotics C722 Irons / Utilities 7 Gallery 7 Images

It is a two-piece construction with a stainless steel body and a high-strength maraging steel face, which produces a thinner face that allows for more flexing at impact. The company’s Vibrcor gel is injected into the hollow body along with a TPU layer, which the company says dampens sound and shock and increases distance, along with the Diamond Face VFT technology.

The C722s have lofts in line with a players distance club with a pitching wedge loft of 44 degrees.

The C722 Ti-Utility iron has a thinner top line that previous Exotics models, which the company hopes will make it attractive to better players who are looking to replace long irons but don’t like hybrids.

It features a hollow body with a thin titanium L-cup face with combo brazing, technology that Tour Edge has used in its fairway woods for a number of years. It allows for faster ball speeds and more forgiveness with the shape and playability of an iron.