Here Are TV Times for the RBC Heritage and Other Pro Golf Tours

Golf on TV Today: Golf Tournament Television Schedule

Here is how to watch the PGA Tour, LPGA Tour, DP World Tour, Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Tour Champions every week.

Here is a listing of golf tournaments on TV this week, including PGA Tour, LPGA Tour, European Tour, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA Tour Champions and more.

All times below are Eastern and subject to change.

PGA Tour: RBC Heritage

Site: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.
Course: Harbour Town GL. Yardage: 7,121. Par: 71.
Prize money: $8 million. Winner’s share: $1,440,000.
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS). Watch on FuboTV
Defending champion: Stewart Cink.
FedEx Cup leader: Scottie Scheffler.
Last week: Scottie Scheffler won the Masters.
Notes: This is the first chance for a winner to secure a spot in next year’s Masters. ... Hilton Head is known as the ideal place to unwind from the pressure of the Masters. There are 42 players in the field who were at Augusta National. That includes U.S. Amateur champion James Piot of Michigan State. ... The field features five of the top 10 in the world ranking. ... Jim Furyk is playing on a sponsor exemption. The RBC Heritage in 2015 was the last of his 17 official victories on the PGA Tour. ... Morgan Hoffmann, who has muscular dystrophy and has been living in Costa Rica, received a sponsor exemption. It will be his first PGA Tour start since Las Vegas in the fall of 2019. ... Webb Simpson set the tournament record at 22-under 262 in 2020, when it was held in June because of the pandemic. ... The past nine winners of the RBC Heritage are playing. ... Ryder Cup captains Zach Johnson and Henrik Stenson are in the field.
Next week: Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

LPGA Tour: LOTTE Championship

Site: Honolulu.
Course: Hoakalei GC. Yardage: 6,397. Par: 72.
Prize money: $2 million. Winner’s share: $300,000.
Television: Wednesday-Saturday, 7-11 p.m. (Golf Channel). Watch on FuboTV
Defending champion: Lydia Ko.
Race to CME Globe leader: Danielle Kang.
Last tournament: Jennifer Kupcho won the Chevron Championship.
Notes: The tournament starts on Wednesday and ends on Saturday to accommodate Korean television. ... Jennifer Kupcho makes her first start after becoming a major champion at the Chevron Championship two weeks ago. ... The Lotte Championship moves this year to Hoakalei Country Club, which was designed by Ernie Els. ... The field features five of the top 10 in the women’s world ranking led by defending champion Lydia Ko at No. 3. ... Nelly Korda is still recovering from treatment for a blood clot in her arm. ... Brooke Henderson won back to back before Ko won last year. ... This is an extension of the LPGA Tour’s West Coast swing, which began in San Diego County and features five straight weeks in California or Hawaii. The tournaments in Los Angeles follow the Lotte Championship.
Next week: DIO Implant LA Open.
Online: https://www.lpga.com/

Korn Ferry Tour: Veritex Bank Championship

Site: Arlington, Texas.
Course: Texas Rangers GC. Yardage: 7,010. Par: 71.
Prize money: $750,000. Winner’s share: $135,000.
Television: None.
Defending champion: Tyson Alexander.
Points leader: Carl Yuan.
Last tournament: T.J. Vogel won the Club Car Championship at The Landings Club.
Next tournament: Huntsville Championship on April 28-May 1.
Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour/

DP World Tour

Last week: Scottie Scheffler won the Masters.
Next week: ISPS Handa Championship in Spain on April 14-17.
DP World Tour points leader: Viktor Hovland.
Online: https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/

PGA Tour Champions

Last tournament: Steven Alker won the Rapiscan Systems Classic.
Next week: ClubCorp Classic.
Charles Schwab Cup leader: Miguel Angel Jimenez.
Online: https://www.pgatour.com/champions.html

Other Tours

Japan Golf Tour: Kansai Open, Yomiuri CC, Hyogo, Japan. Defending champion: Rikuya Hoshino. Online: https://www.jgto.org/

Asian Tour: Trust Golf Asian Mixed Stableford Challenge, Siam CC (Waterside), Pattaya, Thailand. Defending champion: New event. Online: https://www.asiantour.com/

Japan LPGA: KKT Cup Vantelin Ladies Open, Kumamoto Kuko CC, Kumamoto, Japan. Defending champion: Miyuu Yamashita. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/

Korean LPGA: Mediheal Hankook Ilbo Championship, Ferrum Club, Gyeonggi, South Korea. Defending champion: New event. Online: https://www.klpga.co.kr/

