Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
ShopNewsTravelInstructionGearGamblingVideosPodcastsHobbiesOur Team
Search
Publish date:

USGA Makes Good On U.S. Adaptive Open

The inaugural national championship will be held at Pinehurst Resort and Country Club in 2022 and 2023.
Author:
The George Fazio-designed No. 6 course at Pinehurst Resort and Country Club will host the first two championships.  

The George Fazio-designed No. 6 course at Pinehurst Resort and Country Club will host the first two championships.  

The USGA is making good on a promise it issued four years ago. At the time, in 2017, the governing body of U.S. golf pledged to establish a championship for the adaptive golf community.

Then along came COVID-19 and its variants, which has thrown a wrench into a number of things, including the creation of a new championship. But a promise is a promise, and with an announcement on Friday, The USGA finally made good.

The association announced the inaugural playing the U.S. Adaptive Open Championship will take place on July 18-20, 2022 at Pinehurst Resort and Country Club in North Carolina.

The championship, which becomes the 15th in the USGA stable, will feature the world's best golfers with disabilities and be conducted on Pinehurst’s No. 6 course. The George Fazio design is one of nine courses at the resort, and will play host to the championship in 2023, as well.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

“Since 1895, our championships have provided the world’s best players with an opportunity to showcase their skills on a global stage, compete for a national championship and achieve their dreams,” said John Bodenhamer, USGA senior managing director, championships.

“After years of planning and delays caused by the global pandemic, we are proud to bring that same opportunity to the adaptive golf community through this championship, and to do so at Pinehurst, our second home. We believe this effort will spur participation for golfers with disabilities and hope it inspires others in the industry to make the game and its competitions more welcoming to all.”

The U.S. Adaptive Open will be a 54-hole, stroke-play format, and include a field of 96 players. The championship will be open to males and females, professional or amateur, with either physical impairment, sensory impairment or intellectual impairment. A WR4GD Pass and authorized World Handicap System index will be required.

Further eligibility specifics, field composition and other details concerning the competition and format details will be announced at a later date. In the meantime, Pinehurst president Tom Pashley said the resort is excited to be the home for the inclusive new event.

“We’re honored to serve as the site of the inaugural U.S. Adaptive Open Championship,” said Pashley. “Pinehurst has been home to many storied championships throughout our history, but to witness adaptive golfers competing for this new national championship will surely be among the most memorable. We are grateful to the USGA and the adaptive golf community for this opportunity.”

Tags
terms:
USGA

No6_Hole_18
News

USGA Makes Good On U.S. Adaptive Open

22 seconds ago
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has faced pressure from two upstart rival golf leagues.
News

The Battle Between the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia Is Only Beginning, but Saudi Event in February Could Be a Turning Point

2 hours ago
USATSI_16490453
News

Pure Gold: Xander Schauffele Thankful for Olympic Experience

4 hours ago
KidsGG_2021
News

2021 Kids Holiday Gift Guide: Shop For Kids Who Love Golf

18 hours ago
AbrahamAncer_BMWChampionshipR1
News

Abraham Ancer Shows Why He Belongs at Hero World Challenge

18 hours ago
RoryMcIlroy
News

Man on Fire: McIlroy Continues Hot Streak in Round 1 at Hero World Challenge

18 hours ago
Tiger Woods, with caddie Joe LaCava
News

Tiger Woods As a Part-Time Player? Isn't He Already?

Dec 2, 2021
arcaligntilt
News

Sliced Putts? They Happen, But the Arc Align Can Help Straighten Them

Dec 2, 2021
bryson-dechambeau-viktor-hovland-collin-morikawa-justin-thomas-jordan-spieth
News

Five Players Who'd be Perfect to End 2021 with a Win at Tiger's Tournament

Dec 1, 2021