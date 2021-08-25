Vokey WedgeWorks 60A Wedge is Best-of-Both-Worlds Scenario

Titleist's Bob Vokey and team have created a 60-degree wedge that features a speciality grind perfect for Tour players, but is available to the public.

Vokey WedgeWorks 60A's main feature is a 4-degree bounce, ideal for firm turf and bunkers. Titleist

Leave it to Titleist’s wedge gurus to create an ultra-specialty grind that only a handful of the best players in the world use — and offer it to the public. The Vokey WedgeWorks 60A is a limited-edition 60-degree club with a grind made for highly-skilled (read: mostly Tour-caliber) players.

The 60A is a variation on the WedgeWorks L grind on the SM8, which, at 4 degrees, is Titleist’s lowest-bounce wedge. The 60A, also with 4 degrees of bounce, is designed for courses with extremely firm turf and bunkers and players who want to flight the ball higher in those conditions.

Aaron Dill is Titleist’s representative on the PGA Tour, along with being Bob Vokey’s eyes and ears, and is a master craftsman in his own right. Dill had conversations about low-bounce 60-degree wedges with Australians Geoff Ogilvy and Adam Scott, as well as Ian Poulter, who plays all around the world.

“I spoke with Geoff (Ogilvy), and we got on the topic of Australian golf courses and how they compared to courses in America and around the world,” Dill said. “I asked him some specific questions which resulted in an idea to design a lob wedge that complemented the firm links-style conditions that players face — not just in Australia and Europe — but globally. Geoff has always been a low bounce player in his 60 degree, so I took the original chassis that he had in his L wedge and removed the ribbon taking the bounce down."

Dill took the grind line on the sole of the 60L and smoothed it out to create the 60A, the result of which is a faster feel through the turf. This, however, is a specialty club of the nth degree. Like most low-bounce wedges, the 60A requires precise contact and is probably not the club for soft conditions. For most players, bounce is their friend.

The 60A, like all SM8 wedges, features Titleist’s Spin Milled grooves, as well as a progressive center of gravity (CG), which results in increased moment of inertia (MOI). The 60A is available in a brushed copper finish.

Vokey WedgeWorks 60A Grind Limited Edition is now available for $250, only through WedgeWorks.