What You Need to Know About Golf Equipment

Jeff Thornhill, a TaylorMade sales representative, joins 'Golf With Jay Delsing' to discuss everything from balls to clubs and why getting fitted is essential.

Jeff Thornhill, a TaylorMade sales representative, talks about how every golfer can improve his or her game just by getting clubs properly fitted, and goes full geared by talking about everything from balls to shafts to drivers.

Also, host Jay Delsing tells of attending the memorial service for a fellow Missourian, Bob Goalby, the 1968 Masters champion, who recently passed away.

To listen, click above. For more "Golf with Jay Delsing" episodes on the Morning Read Podcast Network, click here.