Nick Dunlap Wins PGA Tour Rookie Of The Year
After a fantastic 2024 season, Nick Dunlap has won the 2024 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year award.
The 20-year-old made history during his rookie campaign, becoming the first player ever to win both as an amateur and as a professional in the same season.
“Nick carved out his place in the PGA Tour record book,” PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement. “To begin 2024 as a collegiate golfer and end it with two PGA Tour victories and among the top-50 players in the FedExCup is truly impressive.”
The former Alabama Crimson Tide standout burst onto the scene in January, winning the American Express at PGA West. He then turned professional and won the Barracuda Championship in July.
The success for Dunlap didn't come as a huge surprise to golf fans. He won the U.S. Junior Amateur in 2021 and the U.S. Amateur in 2023 and was the No. 1-ranked amateur in the World Amateur Golf Rankings before turning pro.
The other nominees were Max Greyserman, Jake Knapp and Matthieu Pavon. The award was voted on by Tour players and Dunlap received 57% of the vote according to the Tour.
Dunlap is the youngest player to win the award since Jordan Spieth in 2013.