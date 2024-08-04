Olympic Men's Golf Final Medalists, Results, Scores: Scottie Scheffler Wins Gold
The third men's Olympic golf tournament of the modern era is in the books, and the Paris edition was the best yet.
Before massive crowds at Le Golf National, the game's best delivered over four rounds. When it was all said and done the world No. 1 stood alone again, winning gold at a score of 19 under par after a scintillating Sunday 62.
Of course, there's no prize money in Olympic golf—just three cherished medals. And four long years until the next chance to win one, at Riviera in Los Angeles in 2028.
Here are the final results from men's Olympic golf.
GOLD: Scottie Scheffler (USA), 19 under
SILVER: Tommy Fleetwood (England), 18 under
BRONZE: Hideki Matsuyama (Japan), 17 under
4. Victor Perez (France), 16 under
T5. Rory McIlroy (Ireland), Jon Rahm (Spain);15 under
7. Nicolai Hojgaard (Denmark), 14 under
8. Tom Kim (Republic of Korea), 13 under
T9. Corey Conners (Canada), Jason Day (Australia), Joaquin Niemann (Chile), Thomas Detry (Belgium), Xander Schauffele (USA); 12 under
T14. Wyndham Clark (USA), Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark); 11 under
16. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (South Africa), 10 under
17. Erik van Rooyen (South Africa), 9 under
T18. Alejandro Tosti (Argentina), C.T. Pan (Chinese Taipei), Matteo Manassero (Italy), Ludvig Aberg (Sweden); 8 under
T22. Min Woo Lee (Australia), Guido Migliozzi (Italy); 7 under
T24. Collin Morikawa (USA), Byeong Hun An (Republic of Korea); 6 under
T26. Matthias Schmid (Germany), Carlos Ortiz (Mexico), Stephan Jaeger (Germany), Shane Lowry (Ireland); 5 under
T30. Rafa Campos (Puerto Rico), Viktor Hovland (Norway), Nick Taylor (Canada); 4 under
T33. Gavin Green (Malaysia), Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay); 3 under
T35. Nico Echavarria (Colombia), Tapio Pulkkanen (Finland), Abraham Ancer (Mexico), Sepp Straka (Austria), Ryan Fox (New Zealand); 2 under
T40. Shubhankar Sharma (India), Adrien Dumont de Chassart (Belgium), David Puig (Spain); 1 under
T43. Christopher Ventura (Norway), Emiliano Grillo (Argentina); Even
T45. Mito Pereira (Chile), Gaganjeet Bhullar (India), Alex Noren (Sweden), Sami Valimaki (Finland); 1 over
T49. Adrian Meronk (Poland), Keita Nakajima (Japan), Joel Girrbach; 3 over
52. Kevin Yu (Chinese Taipei), 4 over
53. Zecheng Dou (China), 5 over
54. Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand), 6 over
55. Daniel Hillier (New Zealand), 7 over
56. Yechun Yuan (China), 8 over
57. Camilo Villegas (Colombia), 9 over
58. Matthew Pavon (France), 13 over
WD before the final round: Matt Fitzpatrick, Phachara Khongwatmai