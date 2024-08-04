SI

Olympic Men's Golf Final Medalists, Results, Scores: Scottie Scheffler Wins Gold

The world No. 1 shot a sparkling Sunday 62 to rise to the top of a star-studded leaderboard at Le Golf National and secure Olympic gold.

John Schwarb

Scottie Scheffler added an Olympic gold medal to his amazing 2024 season.
Scottie Scheffler added an Olympic gold medal to his amazing 2024 season. / Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR/IGF

The third men's Olympic golf tournament of the modern era is in the books, and the Paris edition was the best yet.

Before massive crowds at Le Golf National, the game's best delivered over four rounds. When it was all said and done the world No. 1 stood alone again, winning gold at a score of 19 under par after a scintillating Sunday 62.

Of course, there's no prize money in Olympic golf—just three cherished medals. And four long years until the next chance to win one, at Riviera in Los Angeles in 2028.

Here are the final results from men's Olympic golf.

GOLD: Scottie Scheffler (USA), 19 under

SILVER: Tommy Fleetwood (England), 18 under

BRONZE: Hideki Matsuyama (Japan), 17 under

4. Victor Perez (France), 16 under

T5. Rory McIlroy (Ireland), Jon Rahm (Spain);15 under

7. Nicolai Hojgaard (Denmark), 14 under

8. Tom Kim (Republic of Korea), 13 under

T9. Corey Conners (Canada), Jason Day (Australia), Joaquin Niemann (Chile), Thomas Detry (Belgium), Xander Schauffele (USA); 12 under

T14. Wyndham Clark (USA), Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark); 11 under

16. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (South Africa), 10 under

17. Erik van Rooyen (South Africa), 9 under

T18. Alejandro Tosti (Argentina), C.T. Pan (Chinese Taipei), Matteo Manassero (Italy), Ludvig Aberg (Sweden); 8 under

T22. Min Woo Lee (Australia), Guido Migliozzi (Italy); 7 under

T24. Collin Morikawa (USA), Byeong Hun An (Republic of Korea); 6 under

T26. Matthias Schmid (Germany), Carlos Ortiz (Mexico), Stephan Jaeger (Germany), Shane Lowry (Ireland); 5 under

T30. Rafa Campos (Puerto Rico), Viktor Hovland (Norway), Nick Taylor (Canada); 4 under

T33. Gavin Green (Malaysia), Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay); 3 under

T35. Nico Echavarria (Colombia), Tapio Pulkkanen (Finland), Abraham Ancer (Mexico), Sepp Straka (Austria), Ryan Fox (New Zealand); 2 under

T40. Shubhankar Sharma (India), Adrien Dumont de Chassart (Belgium), David Puig (Spain); 1 under

T43. Christopher Ventura (Norway), Emiliano Grillo (Argentina); Even

T45. Mito Pereira (Chile), Gaganjeet Bhullar (India), Alex Noren (Sweden), Sami Valimaki (Finland); 1 over

T49. Adrian Meronk (Poland), Keita Nakajima (Japan), Joel Girrbach; 3 over

52. Kevin Yu (Chinese Taipei), 4 over

53. Zecheng Dou (China), 5 over

54. Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand), 6 over

55. Daniel Hillier (New Zealand), 7 over

56. Yechun Yuan (China), 8 over

57. Camilo Villegas (Colombia), 9 over

58. Matthew Pavon (France), 13 over

WD before the final round: Matt Fitzpatrick, Phachara Khongwatmai

Published
John Schwarb

JOHN SCHWARB

John Schwarb is the senior golf editor for Sports Illustrated whose career has spanned more than 25 years covering sports. He’s been featured on ESPN.com, PGATour.com, The Golfers Journal and Tampa Bay Times. He’s also the author of The Little 500: The Story of the World's Greatest College Weekend. A member of the Golf Writers Association of America, John is based in Indianapolis.

Home/Golf