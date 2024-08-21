SI

Peyton Manning's Awful First Shot at PGA Tour Event Led to Hilarious Chant From Fans

Andy Nesbitt

Peyton Manning probably wanted this shot back at Wednesday's PGA Tour Pro-Am at the BMW Championship outside of Denver.
The second event of the PGA Tour playoffs is this week at the BMW Championship, which is being played at Castle Pines Golf Club just outside of Denver. They held the annual pro-am on Wednesday, which had many big-names playing in it, including former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning.

Manning is no stranger to the game of golf and has enjoyed competing in some fun events since retiring from the NFL. So the two-time Super Bowl champ knows how fickle the sport can be—one minute you can have everything figured out, and the next you can feel like you've totally forgotten how to swing a club.

That happened to Manning on Wednesday as he stepped up to the first tee and topped his opening tee shot, which led to the crowd chanting "One of us!" as he walked away.

Golf, man. You gotta love it. And hate it. But also love it.

