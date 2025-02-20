‘PGA Tour 2K25’ Video Game Review: Realistic but With Room for Improvement
When EA Sports PGA Tour was released in April 2023, it was a clear sign that the PGA Tour 2K product needed significant improvements in order to keep up. EA Sports’s acquisition of the exclusive rights to having Augusta National in the game was a major factor in EA Sports PGA Tour’s marketability.
PGA Tour 2K25 has absolutely improved the game in the two years since the 2K23 version was released. But are the improvements significant enough to justify buying the new game?
New swing mechanics
The new swing system, EvoSwing, introduces a much more detailed control system that is more customizable to help shape the player’s experience. While it might take a while to master the new swing mechanics, more experienced players will appreciate the nuances it adds to shot shaping and golf course management. Compared to 2K23, the physics model feels more realistic.
For players who care more about an easy and fun swing experience rather than a more realistic one, PGA Tour 2K25 offers the “Perfect Swing” system that gives users an extremely forgiving learning curve while playing the game. The balance between the swing systems certainly grants more accessibility and makes the game more suitable for a wide audience.
PGA Tour 2K25 has also expanded on the “Top Golf” mode. The mode is relatively fun in short stints and does replicate what being a Topgolf-type place is like in real life. It’s a solid option for a player who wants to hit some golf shots without spending hours on their MyCareer.
MyPlayer
As we’ve grown accustomed to with the NBA 2K franchise, MyPlayer is the focal point of the game. In 2023, the franchise added “Archetypes” and “Skills” to MyPlayer. The Archetype allows you to build your player around a certain skill set such as a player who bombs it off the tee or a player who does tidy work around the greens. Each skill has a progression tree and can be upgraded after earning points through MyCareer. The player creator is much more detailed this year and players can change their height and weight.
Players can also choose from a variety of clubs and outfits that can be changed and upgraded when players earn more virtual currency. They also added team gear from each of the TGL teams, so my player is of course rocking a “Boston Common Frogs” hoodie.
MyCareer
The MyCareer mode allows you to start at Q School, the Korn Ferry Tour, Korn Ferry Tour Finals or PGA Tour. In PGA Tour 2K25, players can finally play the majors in MyCareer mode (well, at least three of them). The ability to play the majors in the game was an important step for the franchise. Being able to participate in the U.S. Open, British Open and PGA Championship in 2K25 allows players to experience the thrill and challenge of their character experiencing the iconic tournaments, enhancing the overall game experience.
“Dynamic Rounds” are also a new option in MyCareer that give the player an option to play shorter rounds so the tournaments don’t require a massive time investment to complete.
Players can also develop “rivalries” with the 11 playable characters in the game that include: Tiger Woods, Tom Kim, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tom Kim, Justin Thomas, Tony Finau, WIll Zalatoris, Rose Zhang, Brooke Henderson, Lydia Ko and Christopher McDonald of Happy Gilmore fame.
The “rivalries” are still a bit empty in my opinion, and you are competing against a player that you can’t track and find out what they scored after the tournament. As a huge fan of the old-school Tiger Woods video games, I still dream of the days where in order to unlock a character and progress through your career, you have to beat the player in matchplay.
The Verdict
The game certainly improves on its predecessor. The changes in MyPlayer and MyCareer are significant and enhance the gaming experience. The game's strength is the realism of the simulation. The way the balls react in the rough and on the green are extremely life-like.
The graphics of the game are better than 2K23, but are not quite as good as the game’s competitor in EA Sports PGA Tour.
The “playable pros” are a welcome addition, but there is still not enough to do with them. You can play casual rounds with the players, but you can not play against them. Part of what makes sports video games so great is the ability to play against, and try to beat, the best players in the world. It would also be nice to be able to have the player you’re competing against tee it up alongside you during final rounds, but that is not an option in PGA Tour 2K25. I’d also love to see a more expansive roster of players.
As mentioned, the ability to play in major championships and the strong list of courses that include all the major venues from 2025 plus Payne’s Valley, Pebble Beach, Spyglass Hill, St. George’s Golf and Country Club and more, was a welcome addition to the game.
Ultimately, the realism and authenticity of the on-course play, as well as the upgrades in MyPlayer and MyCareer makes the game worth playing. With competition now coming in the form of EA Sports PGA Tour, the 2K franchise will need to take another giant step in the next edition to keep pace.