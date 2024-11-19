PGA Tour Approves Significant Changes to Qualification, Field Sizes in 2026
The PGA Tour is moving forward with a proposed plan to streamline field sizes and reduce the number of fully exempt members, starting with the 2026 season.
The tour’s policy board approved the changes Monday in a scheduled meeting at the RSM Classic in Sea Island, Ga.
The PGA Tour is billing it as a plan that will “deliver a stronger and more competitive and entertaining PGA Tour to fans, players, tournaments and partners.”
Three weeks ago, the PGA Tour sent a 23-page deck outlining the recommendations of the Player Advisory Committee (PAC) and various subcommittees that spent four months studying the issue of reducing field sizes, thus cutting back on the number of exemptions.
The changes will alter significantly the dynamics of the all-exempt tour which dates to 1983 and has annually seen 125 players earn full status based on the previous year’s money list and now FedEx Cup points list.
The number of fully exempt players will drop from 125 to 100, meaning those who are fully exempt for the 2025 season will be fighting for a smaller pool of spots the following year.
Additionally, the number of full spots granted from the developmental Korn Ferry Tour, will drop from 30 to 20.
There will still be 10 players who advance from the DP World Tour and five playing cards can be earned (down from five and ties) at the annual PGA Tour Qualifying Tournament.
Also, changes are being made to the FedEx Cup points structure, beginning in 2025.
“Today’s announced changes build on the competitive and schedule enhancements incorporated over the last six years in seeking the best version of the PGA Tour for our fans, players, tournaments and partners,” said Jay Monahan, commissioner of the PGA Tour, in a statement. “This was a true collaborative effort, and I’m extremely proud of the PAC for the time and effort they put into evaluating how we build a stronger PGA Tour.”
Adam Scott, who is a player director on the Policy Board, said: “The PAC discussions were based on a number of guiding principles, including our belief that PGA Tour membership is the pinnacle of achievement in men’s professional golf. The player representatives of the PGA Tour recognize the need to be continually improving its offerings to enhance the golf fan experience. The changes approved today will provide equitable playing opportunities for new young talent to be showcased, and positively refine the playing experience for our members.”
Among the benefits of the new system will be that players who graduate to the PGA Tour from the Korn Ferry Tour will get into most if not all regular (not Signature) events. The category of players from 101 to 125—conditional status members—should also see a fair number of playing opportunities, based on various reshuffles of their category throughout the year.
With fewer exempt players, the Tour is selling the idea that it can reduce field sizes and have a cleaner, perhaps faster, system. The Players Championship, for example, will go from 144 to 120 players. Several 156-player fields will be reduced to either 144 or 132 players, typically depending on daylight.
For events with smaller fields, there will be a reduction in weekly Monday qualifiers, from four to two at 132-player events and to zero at 120-player events.
“These field size adjustments, which also promote a better flow of play, improve the chances of rounds being completed each day with a greater ability to make the 36-hole cut on schedule under normal weather conditions,” said Tyler Dennis, the Tour’s chief competitions officer. “For our fans, this certainty sets up weekend storylines much more effectively and will make the PGA Tour easier and more enjoyable to follow.”
The changes to the FedEx Cup points will see the major championships and the Players get a slight increase in second-place points and a slight decrease for positions 11 and lower. The Signature events will see a slight decrease in points for positions seven and beyond.