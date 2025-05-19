PGA Tour Deletes Post Trolling Panthers After Scottie Scheffler's Win in Charlotte
Scottie Scheffler has been on an absolute tear since 2022, when he won his first PGA Tour event. After three early-season wins that year, he broke through for his first major, winning the 2022 Masters. He's added another two major championships: the '24 Masters and last weekend's PGA Championship, which was played at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte. The victory marked his 15th career PGA Tour win.
The NFL franchise that shares a home with Quail Hollow hasn't been quite as successful.
Typically, even an average NFL team will pick up far more wins than a great PGA golfer will during a calendar year. The Carolina Panthers haven't been an average NFL team in some time, though, and have just 14 wins dating back to the start of Scheffler's run. That is one fewer win than Scheffler, the PGA Tour gleefully posted—and then deleted—on social media after the PGA Championship wrapped on Sunday.
As Joe Person of The Athletic notes, Panthers owner David Tepper is a member of Quail Hollow, and while there's no indication that he had something to do with the deletion, it is notable that the PGA's social team reversed course in firing a barb at his club.
To the team's credit, Carolina played better down the stretch in '24 and there is some renewed hope around young quarterback Bryce Young, who had struggled through much of his first two NFL seasons. If they can claw back towards .500, they may just surpass Scheffler's win total, although most franchises would love to enjoy a fraction of the success that Scheffler has experienced on the golf course since '22.