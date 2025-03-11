PGA Tour Stars Want Names of Slow Players Released, FedExCup Penalties in Play
PGA Tour stars Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa both took a strong stance against pro golf's slow play problem at their Players Championship pre-tournament press conferences.
Morikawa, who arrived at TPC Sawgrass after a heartbreaking runner-up finish at Bay Hill last week, said he believes the PGA Tour should release the names of its slowest players as well as the data the Tour has compiled.
“I think (the names and data) should be released. I don't know why you wouldn't want it to be released,” said the two-time major champion. “I think after talking to some guys, I think you just have to start stroking guys and giving guys actual penalties, whether it be strokes or FedExCup.
“What I’ve learned is that monetary fines are useless. We make so much money, and some guys frankly could care less about—I don’t know how much the fines are, but whatever X amount they are, and I think they care more about playing good golf and making sure they make the playoffs ... that’s where it hits hard."
Morikawa continued on the topic, adding that he doesn't see why anyone should take issue with their names being released.
“I see no issue with it. I think what is there to hide, right? If you’re slow, you know you're slow. I mean, if you don’t know, then there's an issue,” he said. “To me, there’s no issue with letting it out, right? It’s only going to make things better because then you’re either going to have a target on you, put a little more pressure and hopefully you pick it up, or you get penalized. It’s very simple.”
Thomas, who won the Players Championship in 2021, shared a similar sentiment to Morikawa. The 31-year-old believes the Tour should release the pace-of-play data on players.
“It's something I've said, if we put it in the locker room or put it out, which would obviously end up getting out, but nobody wants to be known as that,” Thomas said.
“I’m on the slow side of players. It bothers me, but I’ve talked to many officials about it. I want to know why I’m slow because obviously the first thing that any slower player thinks are that they’re not slow.”"
Thomas and Morikawa will tee it up Thursday for the first round of the Players Championship.