Phil Mickelson Had Classy Message for Scottie Scheffler After British Open Win
Back in March, Phil Mickelon tweeted a "hot take" about Scottie Scheffler in which he predicted that the No. 1 player in the world would not win a single tournament in 2025 before this fall's Ryder Cup.
On Sunday, Scheffler won his second major of the year as he cruised to a four-stroke victory at the British Open to win his first Claret Jug. It was his fourth victory since Mickelson's tweet and was just the latest proof that Scheffler is by far the best player in the world. He won the PGA Championship by five strokes in May and has a stunning 11 straight top-10 finishes, dating back to the last week in March.
Mickelson made the weekend at Royal Portrush but finished tied for 56th after a rough third round dropped him towards the bottom of the leaderboard. The 55-year-old lefty shared a nice message for Scheffler after his latest win, tweeting: "Congrats to Scottie Scheffler on another impressive victory. So many irons shots were amazing and what a putting performance."
While Mickelson was way off with his tweet in March, he nailed this one about Scheffler's play at Royal Portrush.
Scheffler will have a few more chances to rack up some more wins before the Ryder Cup, as the PGA Tour playoffs kick off in August.