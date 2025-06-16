Phil Mickelson's Ex-Caddie Did Something Awesome for J.J. Spaun After U.S. Open Win
J.J. Spaun won the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont in dramatic fashion on Sunday, draining a 64-foot putt on the final hole that sent the place into hysterics. It also led to a great celebration by Spaun and his caddie, Mark Carens, who shared a special hug just moments after the ball fell into the hole.
One of the traditions in professional golf is the winning caddie usually takes home the flag from the 18th green so they can always remember the victory. On Sunday, Carens didn't get a chance to snag the flag after the winning putt because there was still one more group of players who had to finish up.
Phil Mickelson's old caddie, the great Jim "Bones" Mackay, was following that final group for NBC and when they were done he made sure he got that flag for Carens. Here he is bringing it back to the clubhouse:
That's a pretty cool move there my McKay, who knows how special it is to be on the bag for a major championship victory.