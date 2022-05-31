Listen: A Visit With Korn Ferry Tour Pro Jay Card III, and Reviewing a Busy Week

Skip to main content

A Visit With Korn Ferry Tour Pro Jay Card III, and Reviewing a Busy Week

Alex and Michael have plenty to talk about in this episode, from golf to their hometown Boston Celtics landing in the NBA Finals.

The Charles Schwab Challenge ended in a playoff featuring the two hottest golfers on Tour, and Sam Burns beat good friend Scottie Scheffler to claim another win on his 2022 season. Hosts Alex Lauzon and Michael Russell check in on Burns' performance, and Alex wonders if a personal appointment kept Scheffler from the winner's circle.

On the PGA Tour Champions, 50-year-old Kiwi Steven Alker is making a claim as being the hottest golfer out there, as he carded a final round 63 to claim the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship.

In Las Vegas, the Bank of Hope Match Play saw a former major-winner notch her ticket to the LPGA's U.S. Open as Eun-Hee Ji took down the bracket. And now attention turns to the Women's U.S. Open at Pine Needles and its $10 million purse.

The Match returns this week, and it totally snuck up on Alex and Michael, as it featured no professional golfers, in favor instead of a bunch of bored NFL quarterbacks.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

The PGA Tour heads to Jack's place for the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village, and as usual, it's a completely loaded field.

The Course of Life Book Club is back! Join in as the guys read "Phil: The Rip-Roaring (and Unauthorized!) Biography of Golf's Most Colorful Superstar)" by Alan Shipnuck. After reviewing chapter one and everyone's favorite "Phil Mickelson story," the guys will dive into chapters 2-4 for next week.

In "Tuned In," Michael returned to the movie theatre to catch the phenomenal multiverse flick, "Everything Everywhere All At Once," while Alex is all in on the hyper for "Top Gun: Maverick."

This week's guest is Jay Card III, a pro on the Korn Ferry Tour, who shares with Alex stories about his time singing all over the world, winning a Monday qualifier, and his favorite lucky shirt.

The NBA Playoffs head to the finals as the guys' hometown Boston Celtics will take on the defending champions in the Golden State Warriors.

As the guys #AlwaysEndWithFood, Alex is enjoying the simple Memorial Day BBQ, while Michael is putting bacon into his bread.

Tags
terms:
Steven AlkerLPGACharles Schwab Challenge

Course of Life Podcast
Podcasts

Listen: A Visit With Korn Ferry Tour Pro Jay Card III, and Reviewing a Busy Week

By Michael Russell and Alex Lauzon55 seconds ago
Jon Rahm hits out of a bunker at the 2021 Memorial Tournament.
News

Jon Rahm Returns to the Memorial After Last Year's Bizarre COVID-19 WD

By Bob Harig38 minutes ago
Patrick Cantlay watches a shot at the 2022 RBC Heritage.
News

2022 Memorial Tournament: Full Field, Purse, Prize Money

By Morning Read Staff5 hours ago
MiuraGolf_KM700Irons
Gear

Miura Golf's KM 700 Forged Irons Have Been Worth the Wait

By Morning Read Staff5 hours ago
Vanderbilt's Gordon Sargent watches a shot at the 2022 NCAA Championships.
News

Vanderbilt Freshman Wins NCAA Individual Championship in Playoff

By Associated Press5 hours ago
Choosing Beer at Cinderlands
Hobbies

Pittsburgh Beer Scene Is 'Heaven With the Bottle Cap Off'

By Tom Bedell5 hours ago
A PGA rules official and Dustin Johnson at the 2010 PGA Championship at Whistling Straits.
News

From Phil to Arnie to Lexi and More: Ranking the Worst Final-Hole Major Meltdowns

By Gary Van SickleMay 30, 2022
The Ranking
ann-liguori-sports-innerview-logo
News

Listen: Folds of Honor Founder Lt. Col. Dan Rooney on Giving Back Through Golf

By Ann LiguoriMay 30, 2022
Sam Burns won the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, and received a custom 1979 Pontiac Firebird.
News

Well-Rested Sam Burns Beats Scottie Scheffler in Playoff at Colonial

By Associated PressMay 29, 2022