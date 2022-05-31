Listen: A Visit With Korn Ferry Tour Pro Jay Card III, and Reviewing a Busy Week

Alex and Michael have plenty to talk about in this episode, from golf to their hometown Boston Celtics landing in the NBA Finals.

The Charles Schwab Challenge ended in a playoff featuring the two hottest golfers on Tour, and Sam Burns beat good friend Scottie Scheffler to claim another win on his 2022 season. Hosts Alex Lauzon and Michael Russell check in on Burns' performance, and Alex wonders if a personal appointment kept Scheffler from the winner's circle.

On the PGA Tour Champions, 50-year-old Kiwi Steven Alker is making a claim as being the hottest golfer out there, as he carded a final round 63 to claim the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship.

In Las Vegas, the Bank of Hope Match Play saw a former major-winner notch her ticket to the LPGA's U.S. Open as Eun-Hee Ji took down the bracket. And now attention turns to the Women's U.S. Open at Pine Needles and its $10 million purse.

The Match returns this week, and it totally snuck up on Alex and Michael, as it featured no professional golfers, in favor instead of a bunch of bored NFL quarterbacks.



The PGA Tour heads to Jack's place for the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village, and as usual, it's a completely loaded field.

The Course of Life Book Club is back! Join in as the guys read "Phil: The Rip-Roaring (and Unauthorized!) Biography of Golf's Most Colorful Superstar)" by Alan Shipnuck. After reviewing chapter one and everyone's favorite "Phil Mickelson story," the guys will dive into chapters 2-4 for next week.

In "Tuned In," Michael returned to the movie theatre to catch the phenomenal multiverse flick, "Everything Everywhere All At Once," while Alex is all in on the hyper for "Top Gun: Maverick."

This week's guest is Jay Card III, a pro on the Korn Ferry Tour, who shares with Alex stories about his time singing all over the world, winning a Monday qualifier, and his favorite lucky shirt.

The NBA Playoffs head to the finals as the guys' hometown Boston Celtics will take on the defending champions in the Golden State Warriors.

As the guys #AlwaysEndWithFood, Alex is enjoying the simple Memorial Day BBQ, while Michael is putting bacon into his bread.