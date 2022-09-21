Another PGA Tour Season Begins and a Rope Becomes a Story at LIV Golf

The hosts also visit with a content creator from Boston who has perspective on the two competing tours.

The new PGA Tour season got started in Napa Valley, and thanks to a horrible three-putt bogey from Danny Willett, Max Homa went back-to-back at the Fortinet Championship. Hosts Alex Lauzon and Michael Russell look at the drama on the 72nd green and other notable performers including past guest Taylor Montgomery.

The LPGA may have a new young star on their hands after former All-American and Curtis Cup star Andrea Lee notched her first victory at the AmazingCre Portland Classic.

LIV Golf was in Chicago, where the headline wasn't Cam Smith's win of the 4 Aces "dynasty," but the rope that took down Bryson DeChambeau.

This week is the Presidents Cup, featuring a depleted International Team (thanks LIV!) versus a heavily favored American Team.

In Tuned In, Michael is feasting on the new "Chef's Table: Pizza" series on Netflix, while Alex is ready for the new "Dancing With the Stars" that is now streaming on Disney+.

This week's guest is content creator Everyday Maggie. Maggie chats with Alex about creating TikToks and more in Boston, what it was like at a PGA Tour event vs. a LIV event, and what she's got in store for future videos.

As the guys #AlwaysEndWithFood, Alex is enjoying all that is pumpkin spice, while Michael baked up a delicious batch of apple butter and pecan babka.