April is Always a Great Time to Talk to Ben Crenshaw

The two-time Masters champion joins 'Golf with Jay Delsing' to discuss putting, Harvey Penick and more.
Golf with Jay Delsing - Article

Jay Delsing and Ben Crenshaw visited for 45 minutes, covering everything from how the golf bug caught Ben to his career-long relationship with Harvey Penick.

Of course there's plenty of Masters conversation, recapping Crenshaw's two wins and his caddie, Carl. And what would be an interview with "Gentle Ben" without a putting tip?

To listen, click above. For more "Golf with Jay Delsing" episodes on the Morning Read Podcast Network, click here.

Ben Crenshaw

Podcasts

