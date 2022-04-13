April is Always a Great Time to Talk to Ben Crenshaw

The two-time Masters champion joins 'Golf with Jay Delsing' to discuss putting, Harvey Penick and more.

Jay Delsing and Ben Crenshaw visited for 45 minutes, covering everything from how the golf bug caught Ben to his career-long relationship with Harvey Penick.

Of course there's plenty of Masters conversation, recapping Crenshaw's two wins and his caddie, Carl. And what would be an interview with "Gentle Ben" without a putting tip?

To listen, click above. For more "Golf with Jay Delsing" episodes on the Morning Read Podcast Network, click here.