Catching Up With Corey Pavin on Ryder Cups, Majors and Staying Sharp at 62

The 1995 U.S. Open champion and PGA Tour Champions regular told Ann Liguori that he's playing as well as he did in his prime.

In the latest "Sports Innerview," Ann Liguori catches up with PGA Tour Champions player Corey Pavin, who will be playing in the inaugural ClubCorp Classic this week at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, Texas.

Pavin won the 1995 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills and 15 PGA Tour titles, and was also a member of three Ryder Cup teams and captain of the 2010 U.S. team. He talks about Scottie Scheffler's win at the Masters, Tiger's play, the 4-wood he hit to within 5 feet on 18 at Shinny during final-round action at the '95 U.S. Open and why at 62 he's hitting his driver farther and playing as well as when he was in his prime.

Click the play button above to hear the conversation.