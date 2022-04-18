Skip to main content

Catching Up With Corey Pavin on Ryder Cups, Majors and Staying Sharp at 62

The 1995 U.S. Open champion and PGA Tour Champions regular told Ann Liguori that he's playing as well as he did in his prime.

In the latest "Sports Innerview," Ann Liguori catches up with PGA Tour Champions player Corey Pavin, who will be playing in the inaugural ClubCorp Classic this week at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, Texas.

Pavin won the 1995 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills and 15 PGA Tour titles, and was also a member of three Ryder Cup teams and captain of the 2010 U.S. team. He talks about Scottie Scheffler's win at the Masters, Tiger's play, the 4-wood he hit to within 5 feet on 18 at Shinny during final-round action at the '95 U.S. Open and why at 62 he's hitting his driver farther and playing as well as when he was in his prime.

Click the play button above to hear the conversation.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Tags
terms:
Ryder CupCorey Pavin

ann-liguori-sports-innerview-logo
Podcasts

Catching Up With Corey Pavin on Ryder Cups, Majors and Staying Sharp at 62

By Ann Liguori30 seconds ago
Jordan Spieth watches a shot at the 2022 RBC Heritage.
News

2022 RBC Heritage Purse, Prize Money, Payouts: Jordan Spieth Wins $1.44 Million

By Morning Read Staff12 hours ago
PGA Tour pro Davis Love III, speaking in Weekly Read.
News

Weekly Read: What about Phil Mickelson at the PGA? Or as Ryder Cup Captain?

By Bob Harig13 hours ago
Jordan Spieth poses with the 2022 RBC Heritage winner's trophy.
News

Jordan Spieth Prevails in Playoff Over Patrick Cantlay to win RBC Heritage

By Associated Press14 hours ago
Scottie Scheffler won the 2022 Masters.
News

2022 PGA Tour Schedule: Complete Dates, Winners, Purses

By Morning Read Staff15 hours ago
The famous floating island par-3 is shown at the Coeur d'Alene Resort in Idaho.
Where to Golf Next

With The Friars Club, the World is Your Golf Destination

By Dan O'Neill18 hours ago
Patty Tavatanakit jumps into Poppie's Pond with caddie Ryan Hogue after winning the ANA Inspiration in 2021.
News

The Updated 2022 LPGA Schedule, with Dates, Winners, Purses

By Morning Read Staff19 hours ago
hyo joo kim lotte
News

Hyo Joo Kim Wins Lotte Championship in Hawaii

By Morning Read Staff21 hours ago
lowry heritage
News

Harold Varner III, Shane Lowry in Familiar Company in Final Round of RBC Heritage

By Morning Read StaffApr 16, 2022