December 21, 2021
'Course of Life' Celebrates Festivus

Join hosts Alex Lauzon and Michael Russell for the airing of golf grievances — you know Bryson will be mentioned — and a look ahead to 2022.
Click the play button above to join hosts Alex Lauzon and Michael Russell for their fourth annual Festivus special. This year's special includes all of your favorite Seinfeld Festivus frivolities:

  • The Airing of Grievances, including a manufactured golf soap opera and a return to normalcy on airplanes.
  • The Great Feats of Strength, where Alex and Michael share their favorite sports moments of 2021, and their prediction for the biggest story of 2022.

  • A bagel blowup when we #AlwaysEndWithFood!
Course of Life Podcast
