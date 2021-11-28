Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Former NBA Center Chris Dudley Joins Sports Innerview

The 16-year pro basketball veteran talks with Ann Liguori about the differences in the game today, how he managed his Type 1 diabetes and his run for governor.
Author:

Ann connects with former NBA center Chris Dudley, on the highlights of his 16-year career in the NBA, how he managed to play pro ball as a diabetic, the work he's doing as Chairman of the Board of Diabetomics with making antibody tests accessible to all, and looking back on his run for governor of Oregon.

