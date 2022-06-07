Listen: Handshakes, Majors and LIV Golf, with Guest Scott Mulligan

The 'Course of Life' podcast covers the weekend at Jack's place, Pine Needles and LIV Golf, and visits with a singer-songwriter-actor.

What a week in golf! On the PGA Tour, handshakes were given out by Jack Nicklaus, and the Memorial crowned its new champion in commanding fashion. Hosts Alex Lauzon and Michael Russell comment on Billy Horschel's win, and take a look at how their picks fared in the annual pilgrimage to Jack's Place.

The LPGA had a big weekend at the U.S. Women's Open at Pine Needles, where Minjee Lee claimed her second major of her career, also winning in commanding fashion, and taking home a record payday.

The LIV Tour dropped big news last week, and did it again on Monday. Alex and Michael look at the field for London, the price of tickets, and the apres golf concert series being put on by the new golf league.

The PGA Tour heads up north for the RBC Canadian Open, which while fielding a full list of the world's best, may really just be a tune up for the U.S. Open in a couple weeks.

As the Course of Life Book Club continues, the guys dive into chapters 2-5 of "Phil: The Rip-Roaring (and Unauthorized!) Biography of Golf's Most Colorful Superstar." Gambling on the course, winning college championships, and being cocky about it all is what dominated the early chapters of Alan Shipnuck's new page-turner.

In Tuned In, Michael finally got to watch the highly-anticipated and critically-acclaimed "The Batman," and provides a quick review of the superhero film, while Alex is looking forward to being a viral superstar.

This week's guest is Scott Mulligan, a singer, songwriter, performer, and actor who shares with Alex stories of going to college in Boston, performing in Disney's "Tarzan" in Las Vegas, and the joys of his new residency in Los Angeles. Plus, Scott gives an acoustic performance of an unreleased song just for our listeners.

As the guys #AlwaysEndWithFood, Alex challenges Michael to pick their top 3 summer cool down drinks as Alex's Austin, Texas, hits triple-digit heat all week. Michael, meanwhile, is sharing a new restaurant with phenomenal ramen.

Hit the play button above to listen, and look for more new episodes of Course of Life coming soon to the Morning Read Podcast Network.