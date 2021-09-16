Hear Stefan Schauffele Explain Where He Gets His Style

Xander's well-dressed dad joins Garrett Johnston to explain that viral photo and why he always wears white.

Xander Schauffele's father Stefan joins the pod this week to reminisce about how proud he was to see his son win gold in Japan and where he gets his inimitable style.

More highlights from this episode:

Stefan had tried to make the Olympics for Germany in track & field, but a car accident in 1976 changed his life's trajectory.

Stefan took a viral photo with the gold medal soon after Xander's win. He describes what he was thinking with that move that got golf social media's attention.

Lastly, he explains the reasoning behind why dresses in white.

Hit the play button below to listen: