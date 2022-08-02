Skip to main content

How Much Higher Can Tony Finau Go? And Reviewing the New Tour Schedule

The Course of Life hosts have plenty to discuss, from Tony Finau to LIV to the FedEx Cup to a chat with a Boston media member.

At this weekend's Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Tony Finau shocked the world and claimed the title of the World's Hottest Golfer, taking his second consecutive victory. Hosts Alex Lauzon and Michael Russell ate their words and ponder Finau's future chances of winning the FedEx Cup and a major.

Meanwhile at Trump Bedminster, LIV Golf made waves once again as the now ex-captain Henrik Stenson claimed victory in his first event against, as is now usual, a poor-performing field. Alex and Michael also share thoughts on David Feherty's new gig in the tower, and the heartbreaking announcement from Bubba Watson.

The PGA Tour announced the new 2022-23 season schedule and purse sizes, showing that LIV is making changes on the legacy tour as payouts increase by some $5-$8 million or more, for many events in what will be the final wrap-around golf season.

The newly minted CoL TopGolf Tour kicked off this weekend as Alex began a season of visiting different Top Golfs across the country with a trip to his local Austin driving range and watering hole.

The final regular season event kicks off in North Carolina for the Wyndham Championship as the Tour regulars jockey for position to make it into the FedEx Cup playoffs.

In "Tuned In," Michael is revisiting a classic from his childhood featuring Superman and Lois Lane, while Alex is still getting his fill of "van life" after chatting with Matt Cardis last week.

This week's guest is Gianna Gravalese, a TV, radio and internet host from NESN, Dirty Water Media, and KISS108 in Boston. Gianna chats with Alex about her journey into Dirty Water Media, life eating and driving her way through the Boston food scene, and rubbing elbows with music's biggest stars at the annual Kiss Concert.

As the guys #AlwaysEndWithFood, Alex is gearing up for a trip back up to Boston and all the food fun that comes with a trip home, while Michael is hoping Alex enjoys some of his home state's 42 ice cream shops on the New Hampshire Ice Cream Trail.

Hit the play button above to listen, and look for more new episodes of Course of Life coming soon to the Morning Read Podcast Network.

