Listen: Jay Delsing Offers Player's POV on Prez Cup, Meltdowns, the Shark and Bad Mojo

Podcast host checks off a laundry list of talking points in a newsworthy week in golf.

Host Jay Delsing offers his take on the Presidents Cup, famous meltdowns after watching the Fortinent Challenge's shocking finish, Greg Norman's self-righteous visit to Congress and why it's hard for golfers to turn the ship around once bad golf sets in.

