Listen: Jay Delsing Offers Player's POV on Prez Cup, Meltdowns, the Shark and Bad Mojo

Jay Delsing Offers Player's POV on Prez Cup, Meltdowns, the Shark and Bad Mojo

Podcast host checks off a laundry list of talking points in a newsworthy week in golf.
Host Jay Delsing offers his take on the Presidents Cup, famous meltdowns after watching the Fortinent Challenge's shocking finish, Greg Norman's self-righteous visit to Congress and why it's hard for golfers to turn the ship around once bad golf sets in.

Jay Delsing

