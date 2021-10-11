    • October 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    Justin Timberlake's Swing Coach On Difference Between Teaching Pros Vs. Amateurs

    Drew Steckel, a PGA Tour swing coach whose clients include Kevin Na, Jason Kokrak and Danny Lee, joins the show to talk Justin Timberlake and more.
    Author:

    In this new episode of the Under the Strap podcast, John Rathouz welcomes Drew Steckel, a PGA Tour swing coach whose clients include Tour winners Kevin Na, Jason Kokrak and Danny Lee. Steckel is also the swing guru of superstar celebrity Justin Timberlake.

    Steckel shares stories about his philosophy on teaching pros vs. amateurs, and the dedication Timberlake puts into his own game while also helping to grow it.

    Hit the play button above to listen, and look for more new episodes of Under the Strap coming soon to the Morning Read Podcast Network.  

