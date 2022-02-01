Listen: An Under-the-Radar Player to Root for at the AT&T Pebble Beach

Alex Lauzon and Michael Russel recap the drama at Torrey Pines and can't help but pull for Mark Baldwin in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Click the play button above to hear how Torrey Pines produced the drama hosts Alex Lauzon and Michael Russell expect, but while we got a new winner on Tour it wasn't Will Zalatoris.

On the LPGA Tour, Lydia Ko returns to her winning ways and continues to cement her place in golf history.

Across the ocean on the DP World Tour, goofy Viktor Hovland jumps to No. 3 in the nation after claiming another victory.

Alex breaks down his trip to last week's PGA Merchandise Show, and teases some of the great interviews that are coming down the pipe in the next few weeks, including Steve Scott, Ben Pelican, and Elizabeth Diane Martin.

The PGA Tour stays in California for the always popular AT&T Pro Am at Pebble Beach, including the likes of Mookie Betts and podcast favorite Mark Baldwin.

In Tuned In, Alex is watching the new gender-flipped "How I Met Your Father," which isn't getting a lot of positive reviews right now. Michael, meanwhile, is watching a 2019 Oscar nominated documentary, "Honeyland," about a rural beekeeper in Macedonia.

This week's first guest is Jake Garcia, sportscaster for KVUE news in Austin, who chats with Alex about his love of golf and telling incredible stories.

The NFL got the stage alone on Sunday, and didn't disappoint to produce a Super Bowl that will, for the second year in a row (and EVER), include a home team playing for the trophy. Alex and Michael also ponder if Tom Brady really did just retire.

Before the typical ending, Alex shares a conversation with Richard Hill, the Business Developer Director of Pub OG, who stole the show at the PGA Merchandise Show with their tiny Irish pub.

And as the guys do #AlwaysEndWithFood, Alex is cashing in on free wings, while Michael is chomping down on homemade bread and artisan olive oils.