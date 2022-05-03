Skip to main content

Listen: Sportscaster Joe Tessitore Talks Golf and More

"The Course of Life" follows the PGA Tour from Mexico to TPC Potomac and also covers Lydia Ko's honesty in this episode.

A weak field allowed Jon Rahm to cruise to victory at the new-to-the-PGA-Tour Mexico Open at Vidanta, where Alex and Michael's picks couldn't keep up with Rahm's consistent play.

Lydia Ko injected some much needed honesty in women's sports when she openly and casually discussed what happens to her body during her period.

As the PGA Championship is only a few weeks away, Tiger Woods heads to Southern Hills to check out the course, and Alex wonders if the stalker-like coverage is over the top, while Michael wonders if Tiger is getting preferential treatment ahead of the season's second major.

This weekend's PGA Tour stop is a familiar tournament but a temporary venue, as the Wells Fargo Championship heads to TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, where a more exciting field is anchored by Rory McIlroy.

In "Tuned In," Michael is learning all about Julia Child in the new HBO Max series "Julia," while Alex is ready as the final season of "Better Call Saul" comes out (at last!).

This week's guest is sports broadcaster Joe Tessitore, known for calling games on ABC and ESPN for college football, the blow-by-blows for boxing, and sitting alongside Rob Riggle as part of ABC's "Holey Moley" broadcast team. Alex chats with Joe about the new season of the show, working alongside Kermit the Frog, and what was the loudest sporting event he's ever worked.

As the guys #AlwaysEndWithFood, Alex is enjoying a new chicken sandwich at Texas institution Whataburger, while Michael is digging into the first watermelon of the season.

Hit the play button above to listen, and look for more new episodes of "The Course of Life" coming soon to the Morning Read Podcast Network.

