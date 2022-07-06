Listen: LIV Golf Lands Stateside, and Golf Landscape Artist Linda Hartough Visits

Skip to main content

LIV Golf Lands Stateside, and Golf Landscape Artist Linda Hartough Visits

The hosts further discuss LIV Golf's money motivation, and Linda Hartough talks about painting some of golf's most famous vistas.

The PGA Tour had a sleepy week at the John Deere Classic, but that won't stop hosts Alex Lauzon and Michael Russell from admiring J.T. Poston's wire-to-wire victory at TPC Deere Run.

The LIV Tour made their debut in the U.S. last weekend, and all the star power they had bought was on display, except for the winner. Alex and Michael check out the increasing difficulty in hiding the fact that it's all about the money, and that the DP World Tour almost joined forces with LIV.

This week's stateside PGA Tour event is the Barbasol Championship, but all eyes are on the Genesis Scottish Open as the top players in the world get ready for next week's British Open.

The Book Club rolls on with Alan Shipnuck's "Phil," including a look at Mickelson's 2013 Open Championship, Phil's impact on the Ryder Cup, and insider trading scandals.

In Tuned In, Michael finally got to watch the classic rom-com "Notting Hill," while Alex is catching the Hulu series "Dropout."

Returning to the podcast is golf landscape artist Linda Hartough. Linda chats with Alex about painting St. Andrews, Augusta, Pebble Beach, and more, plus shares an exciting contest she's doing on her website, Hartough.com.

As the guys #AlwaysEndWithFood, Alex is admiring Joey Chestnut's hotdog eating prowess once again, while Michael is enjoying some comforting diner food.

Hit the play button above to listen, and look for more new episodes of Course of Life coming soon to the Morning Read Podcast Network.

