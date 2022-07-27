LIV Golf's Newest Voice, and a Visit With Golf Nomad Matt Cardis

Alex and Michael get caught up on the week in golf from Finau to Feherty, and visit with a content creator whose home base is a van.

The 3M Open in Minnesota lacked big star power, but the one of the top-ranked players notched his second win in under a year as Tony Finau claimed victory. Hosts Alex Lauzon and Michael Russell ponder what's in Finau's future.

The PGA Tour Champions held their Senior British Open at Gleneagles, where former Open Champion Darren Clarke held off Padraig Harrington's push for a second Senior major this season.

The LPGA was in France for the Amundi Evian Championship, where Canadian Brooke Henderson claimed his second career major victory and the third woman's major of the season.

LIV Golf gears up for their third tournament this week at Bedminster with a few new faces on the course, rumors swirling about a massive deal for Hideki Matsuyama, and the biggest splash of them all: David Feherty into the broadcast booth.

The PGA Tour now heads to Detroit for the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which includes some big names as a tune-up to the upcoming FedEx Cup Playoffs.

In Tuned In, Michael shares the fun he had at Disney World, while Alex was in baseball heaven as his Red Sox favorite David "Big Papi" Ortiz was enshrined in Cooperstown.

This week's guest is Matt Cardis, a photographer and content creator known for living in a van and playing golf all over the country. Matt shares stories from the van, his favorite golf courses and what's in store in the future.

As the guys #AlwaysEndWithFood, Alex is enjoying the restoration of his taste buds and enjoying a German bakery in Texas, while Michael got to enjoy overpriced food in Orlando.

Hit the play button above to listen, and look for more new episodes of Course of Life coming soon to the Morning Read Podcast Network.