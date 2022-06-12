Lt. Col. Dan Rooney's Passion for Golf Benefits the Greater Good

Through his Folds of Honor organization, which helped spin off American Dunes Golf Club, the decorated fighter pilot is giving back exponentially.

When Lt. Col. Dan Rooney sets his mind to something, there is a good chance he is going to make it happen. F-16 fighter pilot? Check. Founder and CEO of the nonprofit Folds of Honor? Check. Creator of American Dunes Golf Club?

Rooney joins host Jay Delsing on a wide-ranging interview that covers Rooney's love of country and golf, along with giving back.

