Listen: Max Homa Does It Again and Train's Pat Monahan Stops By

The latest 'Course of Life' podcast covers plenty of ground, including a special guest whose music has been influenced by golf.

Max Homa, that guy from Twitter who just happens to be a PGA Tour pro, became a repeat winner at the Wells Fargo Championship, where sleeping with the lead didn't work out well for the guys. Hosts Alex Lauzon and Michael Russell look at the now-four-time champ Homa, and how some of the other pros fared at TPC Potomac.

Overheard during the week was Sergio Garcia, getting very upset about his apparent remaining time on the PGA Tour, perhaps before bolting to the LIV Tour.

With a week to go before the PGA Championship, seven of the world's top 15 are in the field for the AT&T Byron Nelson, making for a fun weekend in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

In "Tuned In," Michael is, arguably, being a bad husband as he watches his wife paint the house, while Alex is still fuming at the Spring Baking Championship as the season comes to a close.

This week's guest is Pat Monahan, the lead singer of the multi-Grammy and Billboard Award-winning band Train. Pat chats with Alex about Train's music and new album, AM Gold (out May 20), how golf influenced one of his songs, and shares stories from playing in the AT&T Pro-Am at Pebble Beach and forging friendships with PGA Tour champions like Jason Day.

As Alex and Michael #AlwaysEndWithFood, Alex heads to the midwest staple Culver's, while Michael dives head first into baking in a more permanent setting.

Hit the play button above to listen, and look for more new episodes of "Course of Life" coming soon to the Morning Read Podcast Network.