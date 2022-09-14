Moving Out of One PGA Tour Season and Into the Next in Napa Valley

The hosts also cover a contentious week at Wentworth and visit with a hotel executive from their memorable visit in New Mexico.

It was a drama-filled week at Wentworth for the DP World Tour's BMW PGA Championship, where LIV golfers collided with the DP World Tour stars. Hosts Alex Lauzon and Michael Russell recap the crazy week, which started with a kerfuffle on the putting green and ended with an Irishman lifting the trophy.



The LPGA season rolled on, and once again, the winner did something amazing en route to victory.

The PGA Tour officially wrapped up the 2021-22 season by giving out the Player of the Year Award, and it went to none other than Scottie Scheffler.

The 2022-23 Tour season kicks off this weekend in Napa Valley, and that means all the new guys who earned cards from the Korn Ferry Tour are making their debut.

In Tuned In, Michael is excited to support his wife in New Orleans in November for her film, and Alex is ready for the fall baking shows to take over his television.

This week's guest is Chrisie Smith, the director of sales, marketing and events at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya. After spending a weekend there, Alex and Michael fell in love with the New Mexico resort, and Chrisie shares what makes the resort so special, as well as some stories from when "The Bachelor" was filmed at the resort during Covid.

Football is back, and that means Michael is riding the bandwagon that comes when his team wins, and Alex is just trying not to lose his cool.

On the college side of the ball, the Sun Belt is dominating the game after the first wild week, that also almost included an upset in Texas where Alex got to enjoy the College GameDay festivities in Austin.

As the guys #AlwaysEndWithFood, Alex is going all-in on pumpkin spice, while Michael enjoyed one of the prettiest plates of french toast he's ever seen.