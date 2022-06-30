Skip to main content

Nick O'Hern, Twice a Tiger Tamer, Visits The Course of Life

Hosts Michael and Alex cover a busy major-filled golf weekend, and spend some time with the Australian pro who found match play fame.

The PGA Tour stayed in New England for the Travelers Championship, where Xander Schauffele kept it together to notch a victory. Hosts Alex Lauzon and Michael Russell look at his win, Sahith Theegala's 72nd hole collapse, and an amateur's surprisingly good week.

The LIV Tour heats up again this week in Portland, and that dirty oil money keeps buying golfers to jump ship, including Brooks Koepka, but also forces the PGA Tour to change up their own schedule.

The KPMG Women's PGA Championship electrified the D.C. area this weekend at Congressional, where a surging Lexi Thompson wasn't able to overcome her own short game to beat In Gee Chun.

Across the country at L.A. Country Club, Irishman Padraig Harrington won the U.S. Senior Open in his first attempt, becoming the third golfer in a row to win in their debut at the major championship.

This week's John Deere Classic event is a bit of a snooze-fest ahead of the British Open, but you can always watch the Scottish Open instead on a major U.S. network all weekend.

The CoL Book Club continues with Alan Shipnuck's "Phil," and the guys are knee deep in the emotional story of Phil's 2010 Masters victory and Phil's growing gambling problems on and off the course.

In Tuned In, the guys head to the movies and give us their reviews. Alex finally caught the new Tom Cruise blockbuster "Top Gun: Maverick," while Michael got to see The King in "Elvis."

This week's guest is a professional golfer from Australia known best in the states for beating Tiger Woods twice in the annual match play tournament: Nick O'Hern. Nick chats with Alex about growing up "down-under," beating Tiger, his new book "Tour Mentality" and being a part of the new D3 Golf App.

As the guys #AlwaysEndWithFood, Alex is getting all greasy with his favorite hangover food, while Michael is making babka with Oreos.

Hit the play button above to listen, and look for more new episodes of Course of Life coming soon to the Morning Read Podcast Network.

