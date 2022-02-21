Skip to main content

One PGA Professional's Big Bet on Golf Gambling

In this new episode, PGA Professional Keith Stewart chats with Ann Liguori about his new business venture.

In this new episode, PGA Professional Keith Stewart, who turned his golf and wagering passion into a new business, readtheline.com, makes a case that betting in golf helps grow the game. He also shares tips on betting on the Masters, the LPGA Tour, Tiger Woods and more.

Listen to the episode above and look for more new episodes of the Golf Innerview coming soon to the Morning Read Podcast Network. 

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Tags
terms:
golf gamblingReadtheline.com

ann-liguori-sports-innerview-logo
Podcasts

One PGA Professional's Big Bet on Golf Gambling

By Ann Liguori
17 seconds ago
Rory McIlroy at 2021 WGC Match Play
News

Rory McIlroy Scorches Phil Mickelson For Using Saudi League as Leverage Against PGA Tour

By Bob Harig
15 hours ago
niemann gamer
News

Joaquin Niemann Goes Wire-To-Wire To Win Genesis Invitational

By Associated Press
16 hours ago
Phil-Weekly-Read
News

Weekly Read: Phil Mickelson's Legacy In Peril With His Latest Words, Deeds

By Bob Harig
16 hours ago
niemann money winnings
News

2022 Genesis Invitational: Purse, Payouts, Prize Money, Field

By Morning Read Staff
16 hours ago
hideki-matsuyama-2021-masters-champion
News

Here Is Everyone In the 2022 Masters Field, So Far

By Max Marcovitch
16 hours ago
Dustin-Johnson
News

Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau End Saudi Speculation, Pledge Allegiance to PGA Tour

By Bob Harig
21 hours ago
Riviera Country Club 18th green, clubhoues
News

An Ode to Riviera, an 18-Hole Work of Art That Deserves Its Place Among World's Best Golf Courses

By Andy Brumer
Feb 20, 2022
Bones-Mackay
News

Inside Jim 'Bones' Mackay's Decision to Drop the Mic and Caddy for Justin Thomas

By Bob Harig
Feb 18, 2022