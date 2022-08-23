Patrick Cantlay Gets in Position for a Repeat, and the GHS's Jim Jeselnick Visits

The Golf Heritage Society has its annual conference coming up, and its chairman joined Alex and Michael to share all the details.

Patty Ice earned his name and host Alex Lauzon cashed in as Patrick Cantlay repeated at the BMW Championship, putting himself in fine position to maybe repeat again with another FedEx Cup. Alex and co-host Michael Russell look at the rest of the firepower from the weekend, and who played themselves into the Tour Championship.

Before the golf started at Wilmington Country Club, Tiger Woods and the rest of the Tour's elites had a secret meeting where they discussed the game's future. Also in the works is a new "tech-heavy series," which Alex and Michael wonder what that means for the future.

As for the court battle brewing between the PGA Tour and the LIV golf stars, we're going to have a little while longer before they even enter the courtroom.

The Tour rolls into East Lake for the Tour Championship and the finale of the FedEx Cup, which includes the wacky staggered scoring system that is going to make placing bets for the weekend a little more difficult than usual.

In Tuned In, Michael got to experience some unique cinema at the Macon Film Festival, while Alex is enjoying a Seinfeld connection on his favorite reality show, "The Bachelorette."

This week's guest is Jim Jeselnick, the chairman of the Golf Heritage Society. Jim chats with Alex about his love for the game, how he got into the rich history of golf, and the exciting plans in store for the GHS's Hickory Open and annual conference.

Football preseason continues, and Alex is awfully excited to be among the game's most diehard fans as he rolls into Las Vegas this weekend for the Patriots game.

As the guys #AlwaysEndWithFood, Alex is planning out his food tour of Vegas, while Michael is not enjoying the new Coca-Cola Dreamworld flavor.