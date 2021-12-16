Skip to main content
December 16, 2021
Paul Stankowski Breaks Down How Hard it Really is to Get a Champions Tour Card

The two-time PGA Tour winner joins 'Golf Talk America' to detail what it was like to be one of 79 players competing for five spots at the 2022 PGA Tour Champions Q-School.
Click the play button above to hear hosts Frank Bassett and Timm Matthews welcome PGA Tour winner Paul Stankowski. Stankowski has unique insight about just how difficult it is to get a PGA Tour Champions card when there are 79 great competitors — including many other former tour winners — playing for only five spots.

