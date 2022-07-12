Skip to main content

Predicting the 150th British Open, and Visiting With Golf Heritage Society President

The hosts wonder if Xander Schauffele can continue his torrid play, and visit with Dr. Bern Bernacki to talk about what makes the British Open so great.

It was another W for golf's hottest star this weekend as Xander Schauffele notched his second victory in three weeks. Hosts Alex Lauzon and Michael Russell wonder if Xander has the right stuff to keep rolling at this week's British Open.

Across the U.S. at Lake Tahoe, some past guests and other top golf influencers got together for the Topgolf Creator Retreat.

All eyes focus on St. Andrews this weekend for the 150th Open Championship. Alex and Michael who will be named Champion Golfer of the Year, plus which LIV defector has the best chance at claiming the Claret Jug.

Stateside, the alternate PGA Tour event is the Barracuda Championship, or as golf Twitter calls it, Mark Baldwin week.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

The Book Club wraps up the latest pick with the final three chapters of Alan Shipnuck's "Phil," including the earth-shattering breakup of Phil and Bones, the amazing PGA Championship victory, and the surprising jump to LIV.

In Tuned In, Alex was geeking out at Austin Comic Con, while Michael was vicariously watching the rebooted "Sailor Moon."

This week's guest is Dr. Bern Bernacki. The president of the Golf Heritage Society returns to the podcast to chat with Alex about the Society's newest initiatives, their inclusion efforts, and what's so great about the Open Championship.

As the guys #AlwaysEndWithFood, Alex is having an epic 19th Hole experience, while Michael is enjoying trying out shishito peppers.

Hit the play button above to listen, and look for more new episodes of Course of Life coming soon to the Morning Read Podcast Network.

Tags
terms:
Xander Schauffele2022 British OpenCourse Of Life Podcast

Course of Life Podcast
Podcasts

Predicting the 150th British Open, and Visiting With Golf Heritage Society President

By Alex Lauzon and Michael Russell2 minutes ago
Gaming-Golf-Open
News

How to Bet 2022 British Open: Choosing Mix of Favorites and Mid-Range Players Could Pay Off

By Jeff Ritter, Jeff Erickson and Scott Jenstad27 minutes ago
Smith
Gambling

2022 British Open: Latest Betting Odds, Favorites and Sleeper Picks for The Old Course

By Daniel Wooters1 hour ago
Gambling
Tiger Woods speaks to the media on Tuesday prior to the 2022 British Open.
News

Tiger Woods Disappointed With Players Joining LIV Golf: 'I Don't Understand It'

By Bob Harig1 hour ago
Tiger Woods is shown practicing at the Old Course prior to the 2022 British Open.
News

'It's Still Not Easy:' Tiger Woods Expounds on What Preparing to Play Means Now

By Bob Harig1 hour ago
Camilo Villegas co-leader 1st round 2020 RSM Classic
News

2022 Barracuda Championship: Full Field, Purse, Payouts

By Morning Read Staff1 hour ago
golf-talk-america-article.jpg
News

Listen: Will More PGA Tour Players Exit for LIV Golf After British Open?

By Frank Bassett and Timm Matthews4 hours ago
Tiger Woods is pictured during practice for the 2022 British Open at St. Andrews.
News

Tiger Woods Is Not Fully Healthy, But This Week He Reminded Us He's Still Worth Admiring

By Michael Rosenberg4 hours ago
Commentary
Tiger Woods is pictured in a practice round for the 2022 British Open at St. Andrews.
News

The British Open Is Rarely An American TV Hit, But This One Has All the Ingredients

By John Hawkins8 hours ago
Media Buffet