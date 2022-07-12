Predicting the 150th British Open, and Visiting With Golf Heritage Society President

The hosts wonder if Xander Schauffele can continue his torrid play, and visit with Dr. Bern Bernacki to talk about what makes the British Open so great.

It was another W for golf's hottest star this weekend as Xander Schauffele notched his second victory in three weeks. Hosts Alex Lauzon and Michael Russell wonder if Xander has the right stuff to keep rolling at this week's British Open.

Across the U.S. at Lake Tahoe, some past guests and other top golf influencers got together for the Topgolf Creator Retreat.

All eyes focus on St. Andrews this weekend for the 150th Open Championship. Alex and Michael who will be named Champion Golfer of the Year, plus which LIV defector has the best chance at claiming the Claret Jug.

Stateside, the alternate PGA Tour event is the Barracuda Championship, or as golf Twitter calls it, Mark Baldwin week.

The Book Club wraps up the latest pick with the final three chapters of Alan Shipnuck's "Phil," including the earth-shattering breakup of Phil and Bones, the amazing PGA Championship victory, and the surprising jump to LIV.

In Tuned In, Alex was geeking out at Austin Comic Con, while Michael was vicariously watching the rebooted "Sailor Moon."

This week's guest is Dr. Bern Bernacki. The president of the Golf Heritage Society returns to the podcast to chat with Alex about the Society's newest initiatives, their inclusion efforts, and what's so great about the Open Championship.

As the guys #AlwaysEndWithFood, Alex is having an epic 19th Hole experience, while Michael is enjoying trying out shishito peppers.

