Listen: Reacting to the Inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Field Announcement

The hosts take a closer look at the Dustin Johnson-led field and whether it qualifies as 'must-watch' golf.

The LIV Tour finally made it official, finally announcing the majority of the field for their premiere event in London. Hosts Alex Lauzon and Michael Russell jumped back behind the mics to record their first thoughts on the Dustin Johnson-led field, the ridiculous money being thrown around just to appear, and the whether this field makes it a "must watch" event.

Hit the play button above to listen, and look for more new episodes of Course of Life coming soon to the Morning Read Podcast Network.