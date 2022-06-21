Listen: Reviewing a Major Week All Around Golf and Talking Trick Shots

In this episode of 'Course of Life,' the hosts review the U.S. Open from the winner to the LIV'ers, and talk trick shots with 'Coach Rusty.'

It was a U.S. Open to remember, and hosts Alex Lauzon and Michael Russell break down Matt Fitzpatrick's historic win at The Country Club. Plus a look at the other super-powered firepower on display in Brookline and Michael's missed opportunity at winning twice in a row.

The LIV defectors, meanwhile, embarrassed themselves with a horrendous showing at the USGA's major championship.

The LPGA, not to be outdone, put up a star-studded leaderboard at the Meijer LPGA Classic and a two-hole playoff with some of the game's absolute best.

The PGA Tour stays in New England for The Travelers Championship, where last year we got an epic eight-hole playoff.

As we all continue reading Alan Shipnuck's "Phil: The Rip Roading (and Unauthorized!) Biography of Golf's Most Colorful Superstar," Alex and Michael share their thoughts on Phil's major championship breakthrough, betting problems and image control overload.

In Tuned In, Michael is sharing his amazing kayaking trip in the swamps of Savannah, while Alex is enjoying the newest Austin music venue.

This week's guest is trick-shot artist extraordinaire Coach Rusty, who chats with Alex about his love for the game, playing the 16th at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, and his massive Coach's Creation Station.

As the guys #AlwaysEndWithFood, Alex is sharing one of the most bizarre golf course food options, while Michael is enjoying a delicious cake.