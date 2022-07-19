Listen: Reviewing the British Open and Talking Weather With Kristina Shalhoup

The hosts review the season's final major, look ahead to the 3M Open and chat with a former college golfer-turned-meteorologist.

The 150th British Open at St. Andrews created all the drama and stories we wanted, resulting in Cam Smith and his mullet raising the Claret Jug. Hosts Alex Lauzon and Michael Russell look at Smith's spectacular win over Rory McIlroy, plus everything else at the Old Course including the other Cameron's weekend, how the guys' picks fared, and if Tiger will ever play again.

The LIV guys did surprisingly well at the Open, and more defectors are expected this week, including one Ryder Cup captain.

On the other end of the world from the Open was the Barracuda Championship in Lake Tahoe, and Twitter sensation and past guest Mark Baldwin was able to claim some sweet diaper money.

The PGA Tour returns to just one tournament for this next week, but without any real marquee names at the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities.

In Tuned In, Michael is excited for the return on "What We Do In The Shadows," while Alex is on the bandwagon for the new show "Bear."

This week's guest is a former college golfer and AccuWeather Network meteorologist Kristina Shalhoup. Kristina chats about her journey to predicting the weather on TV, growing up in New England, and her golf game.

In #AlwaysEndWithFood, Alex shares breaking news in his taste buds, while Michael is excited for a week of eating in the Disney parks.

