Listen: Reviewing the PGA and Exploring a New Way to Find Vintage Golf Gear

Reviewing the PGA and Exploring a New Way to Find Vintage Golf Gear

The hosts review all the happenings at Southern Hills and talk to the founders of Mullie Golf about their new marketplace.

A windy weekend led to a playoff and a repeat winner as Justin Thomas claimed this weekend's PGA Championship at Southern Hills. Hosts Alex Lauzon and Michael Russell look at JT's big Sunday, Mito Pereira's disappointing final hole and Will Zalatoris's impressive showing.

Besides the raising of the Wanamaker Trophy, there were plenty of other storylines from the weekend in Tulsa, including the pros complaining about the course playing hard, balls hitting heads, Joe Buck's "return" to golf, Scheffler's poor showing, Tiger's roller-coaster weekend, and Phil's absence.

The PGA Tour rolls onto the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial, where Alex expects one of the many Texas locals to claim the top prize.

In "Tuned In," Michael finally watched "Spider Man: No Way Home" and shares his review of the latest Spidey flick, while Alex is watching Foul Ball Guy Zach Hample on YouTube.

This week's guests are the founders of Mullie Golf, an innovative app that allows golfers to find, buy, and sell vintage golf gear. Michael Zerah and Steve Moskowitz share their love of golf, their passion for vintage golf gear, and why they created the new golf marketplace.

As the guys #AlwaysEndWithFood, Alex questions his sanity with frozen pizza, while Michael is a hero. 

Hit the play button above to listen, and look for more new episodes of Course of Life coming soon to the Morning Read Podcast Network.

By Michael Russell and Alex Lauzonjust now
