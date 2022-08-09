Skip to main content

Reviewing Young Tom Kim, LIV Golf in Court and the Women's British Open Playoff

Another busy week of golf provides The Course of Life hosts with plenty of content, along with an interview alongside a content king.

It was the regular season finale at the Wyndham Championship this past weekend, and hosts Alex Lauzon and Michael Russell lament the depressing social media blitz of bogey putts and missed opportunities to keep PGA Tour cards. Young gun Tom Kim took the top prize, but it was Sir Nick Faldo who had all the waterworks in his final broadcast from the 18th tower.

LIV Golf made big noise this week as many of the defecting PGA Tour players sued the PGA Tour so they could play ... more golf. Alex and Michael make wild predictions into what the lawsuit's outcome could be.

At Muirfield, the AIG Women's British Open got four extra holes of golf and one awfully good bunker shot to give Ashleigh Buhai her first major championship.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

The FedEx Cup Playoffs begin this week at the FedEx St. Jude with a field that is vying to keep it going to claim the giant cash prize in three weeks.

In Tuned In, Michael is reading up on the history of the iconic "Seinfeld," while Alex is in tears after the news broke of the end of an iconic couple.

This week's guest is Fenti Fried Chicken, a content creator in Boston known for his funny TikToks and Boston sense of humor. Fenti chats with Alex about the inspiration for his videos, becoming famous, and how his unique name came to be.

As the guys #AlwaysEndWithFood, Alex recaps his Boston food tour, while Michael wants to know what you get on pizza if you're not getting pepperoni.

Hit the play button above to listen, and look for more new episodes of Course of Life coming soon to the Morning Read Podcast Network.

Tags
terms:
Course Of Life Podcast

Course of Life Podcast
Podcasts

Reviewing Young Tom Kim, LIV Golf in Court and the Women's British Open Playoff

By Alex Lauzon and Michael Russell27 seconds ago
Rickie Fowler takes a club from caddie Joe Skovron at the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic.
News

Rickie Fowler Splits With Longtime Caddie on Eve of FedEx Cup Playoffs

By John Schwarb48 minutes ago
Scottie Scheffler watches a shot on Friday at the 2022 PGA Championship.
News

2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship: Full Field, Purse, Payouts

By Morning Read Staff2 hours ago
Tyrrell Hatton is pictured at the 2022 U.S. Open.
Gambling

2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship: Latest Betting Odds, Favorites and Sleeper Picks for TPC Southwind

By Daniel Wooters4 hours ago
Cameron Smith is pictured during the second round of the 2022 British Open.
News

Report: British Open Champion Cameron Smith Heading to LIV Golf

By Bob Harig5 hours ago
Golf with Jay Delsing - Article
Podcasts

Blending Baseball, Golf With Dan McLaughlin, the Voice of the Cardinals

By Jay Delsing8 hours ago
26
Gear

Will BRD Grips' X1 Offering Take Grips to New Heights?

By Ken Klavon10 hours ago
Aerial view of The Wizard Golf Club's water holes.
Where to Golf Next

Into the Mystic: Claude Pardue’s Unique Approach to Course Operation

By Shaun Tolson10 hours ago
Hi-Toe 3 Lifestyle 2
Gear

TaylorMade's Hi-Toe 3 Wedge Design Is Multifaceted

By Mike Purkey10 hours ago